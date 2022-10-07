Exhibition of defaced money to include Harry and Meghan banknotes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exhibition of defaced money to include Harry and Meghan banknotes

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 12.22pm
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

An exhibition of defaced money “mutilated as cries of anger, injustice or despair” is to go on display, including a banknote featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum will host the exhibition called Defaced! Money, Conflict, Protest from Tuesday.

It has been billed by the museum as the “first major exhibition to present a world history of protest through currencies that have been mutilated as cries of anger, injustice or despair from the last 250 years”.

Harry and Meghan appear in a 2019 work by Boo Whorlow called Harry of England/Ten Megs, a reworking of Banksy’s Di-Faced Tenner which featured Diana, Princess of Wales.

In the work, the duke replaces the Queen and Meghan appears on the reverse with the message “Trust No Press”.

Defaced! Money, Conflict, Protest exhibition – Cambridge
Four Horsemen by Wefail which features Theresa May, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Boris Johnson and Margaret Thatcher (Joe Giddens/PA)

Other pieces include a fake 20 US dollar bill with slavery abolitionist Harriet Tubman on it, and a coin commemorating the Peterloo Massacre of 1819, when 15 people were killed at a protest meeting in Manchester as the working class fought for political representation.

Artist Sean Kushner created a satire featuring Donald Trump on a colourful one dollar banknote saying “Maybe bae will buy me a wall”, with a smaller illustration of Russian President Vladimir Putin next to him, hinting at the alleged links between the two.

The Fitzwilliam Museum said: “Money is the perfect medium to highlight issues of wealth distribution, including the chasm between those at the top and the bottom, and the effects on those living in poverty.

Defaced! Money, Conflict, Protest exhibition – Cambridge
Imagined Value by JSG Boggs (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It has been used by artists to draw attention to the links between government policy and the financial and banking systems.

“Against the backdrop of our current cost-of-living crisis, times of inflation, spiralling costs and debt, the exhibition’s themes in which currency has been, and continues to be, created and defaced in protest remain urgently relevant.”

– The exhibition will run from October 11 to January 8 and admission will be free.

