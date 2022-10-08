‘Gutted for Glasgow’ – Scotland responds to Liverpool’s Eurovision host win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Gutted for Glasgow’ – Scotland responds to Liverpool’s Eurovision host win

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.31am
The Liver Building in Liverpool , as BBC’s The One Show has announced that Liverpool will be the host of 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Liver Building in Liverpool , as BBC's The One Show has announced that Liverpool will be the host of 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “gutted for Glasgow” after Liverpool was chosen to welcome next year’s Eurovision song contest.

The First Minister’s comments come as Scotland narrowly missed out on hosting the major international event next year to the north-west English city.

Glasgow and Liverpool had been whittled down to the final two potential host cities after beating off competition including Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle, with Liverpool being chosen on Friday night.

Ms Sturgeon, however, congratulated the winning city in a tweet, adding: “You’ll no doubt do Eurovision and Ukraine proud”.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: “Naturally, we are disappointed not to have been selected, but we are very proud to have made it to the final two cities and we wish Liverpool every success as they prepare to host Eurovision 2023.

“Glasgow remains a firm supporter of Ukraine and we look forward to watching Liverpool deliver a celebration of Ukrainian culture.”

The UK is hosting Eurovision next year on behalf of Ukraine, whose Kalush Orchestra won the event this year.

Kyiv would normally be welcoming the world to its stage in 2023, but this has been deemed not possible because of the Russian invasion.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack reacted to the news saying: “Congratulations to Liverpool on being named Eurovision 2023 host.

“It’s a brilliant city and world famous for its music.

“Glasgow presented a really strong bid, and I know people across Scotland will be disappointed not to be hosting the contest this time round.

“However, I have every faith that Liverpool will put on a fantastic show that the whole UK will get behind, honouring the people, culture and creativity of Ukraine.”

Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “Although we are disappointed Glasgow’s bid to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was not successful, we wish Liverpool well with hosting next year’s event on behalf of Ukraine.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Glasgow City Council for all their work on this bid.”

He added: “Scotland continues to stand with the rest of the UK, Europe and the world, in condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“Since the conflict began, more than 20,000 people with a Scottish sponsor has arrived, representing 20% of all UK arrivals – the most per head of any of the four nations.”

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken added: “Massive congratulations to Liverpool, a great city.

“Now gie it laldy for Ukraine.

“Am so proud of our Glasgow team who put together a brilliant bid to get to the final two.

“We’ll be cheering Liverpool on for a successful #Eurovision with the Ukrainian people at its heart.”

Scotland’s largest entertainment venue, OVO Hydro, tweeted: “We are disappointed that Glasgow has not been chosen as host city for #Eurovision 2023, but we know our friends and colleagues in Liverpool will do an incredible job.”

The venue wished Liverpool’s venue, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, luck, adding: “You know where we are if you need a little extra laldy!”

The official Eurovision Song Contest twitter page tweeted: “Liverpool will host #Eurovision 2023 on behalf of Ukraine … and it’s gonna be proper boss.”

