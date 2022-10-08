Preparations for ‘best party ever’ to begin in Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Preparations for ‘best party ever’ to begin in Liverpool

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.33am
A Beatles statue in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
A Beatles statue in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool is getting ready for months of work to produce the “best party ever” when it hosts Eurovision next year.

The city has been preparing its bid since June and those behind the plans say “hundreds and hundreds of hours” have been spent devising plan which pays homage to this year’s winner Ukraine, which is unable to host due to the Russian invasion.

As well as the contest itself, a full cultural programme will be put on to welcome Eurovision to Merseyside.

Street art, fashion and community education are all set to be involved in the celebrations.

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said: “This is a massive event and the eyes of the world will be on us in May, especially those of our friends in Ukraine.

“Now begins months of work to put on the best party ever.

“Ukraine, you have my promise we will do you proud.”

The city is already famous for music as the birthplace of The Beatles.

Sonia Eurovision Song Contest
Liverpool singer Sonia during rehearsals at Millstreet, Ireland, for the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest (Martin McCullough/PA)

Its relationship with sister city Odesa, in the Ukraine, is also said to have played a key part in the decision to choose it as host.

The city council said its Eurovision plans will celebrate the Ukrainian people and community.

There are also plans to celebrate Merseyside native Sonia, who came second in Eurovision in 1993 when she sang Better The Devil You Know.

Cut-outs of the singer will reportedly be placed around the city in a trail for fans to find.

The contest will be located on the city’s waterfront, the site of the M&S Bank Arena and ACC Liverpool conference centre, which hosted the Labour party conference last month.

Music – The Beatles – Liverpool Town Hall
The Beatles, left to right, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison with the Lord Mayor of Liverpool Alderman Louis Caplan, and the Lady Mayoress , on the Town Hall balcony as the group were given a tumultuous welcome back to their native city (Archive/PA)

A spokesman for Liverpool City Council said: “Liverpool’s Eurovision team will now start to put their plans into action, which includes working with Ukrainian street artists and fashion designers, creating a Liverpool/Ukraine community education programme and developing plans to host a special culture trail featuring Eurovision and Scouse legend Sonia.

“A dedicated website will be developed in the coming weeks as will more details about how people can get involved in the run up to, and during, the event.”

