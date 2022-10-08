Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin released from US immigration custody

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin released from US immigration custody

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.35am
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin has been released from US immigration custody, her attorney has confirmed.

The con-artist, 31, whose exploits inspired the hit Netflix series Inventing Anna, has been held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), since March 2021.

Her stay with ICE came after spending more than three years behind bars for swindling banks, hotels and friends to bankroll a luxurious lifestyle.

Immigration authorities say Sorokin has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.

Earlier this week a US immigration judge agreed to her transfer from detention to home confinement while she fights deportation.

Sorokin was required to post a 10,000 dollar (£8,900) bond, provide a residential address where she will stay for the duration of her immigration case and refrain from social media posting.

Her immigration attorney, John Sandweg, confirmed to the PA news agency that the process of her release had begun, and that she was being transferred from the Orange County Correctional Facility in upstate New York to downtown Manhattan.

“She is on her way to being released… she is still going through the final processing,” Mr Sandweg said.

“She’s out of the jail where she was being held.”

Sorokin was convicted in 2019 on multiple counts of larceny and theft.

She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, credited with more than 500 days of time served while her case was pending and released on good behaviour in February 2021, before being picked up by immigration authorities a few weeks later.

Using the name Anna Delvey, Sorokin manoeuvred her way into elite New York social circles by passing herself off as a socialite with a 67-million-dollar (£59 million) fortune overseas, prosecutors said.

She falsely claimed to be the daughter of a diplomat or an oil baron.

Prosecutors said Sorokin falsified records and lied to get banks to lend her money, luxury hotels to let her stay and well-heeled Manhattanites to cover plane tickets and other expenses for her, stealing 275,000 dollars (£245,000) in total.

