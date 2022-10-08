Now the hard work begins: Liverpool swings into action ahead of Eurovision 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Now the hard work begins: Liverpool swings into action ahead of Eurovision 2023

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.38am
Liverpool has vowed to throw the ‘best party ever’ as the city begins putting its plans into action to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool has vowed to throw the 'best party ever' as the city begins putting its plans into action to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool has vowed to throw the “best party ever” as the city begins putting its plans into action to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena next year, culminating in the grand final on Saturday May 13, after the city fended off competition from bookmakers’ favourite Glasgow.

The city – the birthplace of The Beatles – has been preparing its bid since June and “hundreds and hundreds of hours” have been spent devising plans which will pay homage to this year’s winner Ukraine, which is unable to host due to the Russian invasion.

As well as the contest itself, a full cultural programme will be put on to welcome Eurovision to Merseyside.

Street art, fashion and community education are all set to be involved in the celebrations.

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said: “This is a massive event and the eyes of the world will be on us in May, especially those of our friends in Ukraine.

“Now begins months of work to put on the best party ever.

“Ukraine, you have my promise we will do you proud.”

Eurovision 2023
A Beatles statue in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said “nowhere is more experienced or qualified, and nowhere throws a party quite like we do”.

“We want to put on a show that Ukraine would be proud of, and we have been working closely with Liverpool’s sister city of Odesa to ensure that this is their event as much as our own,” he said.

“Now the hard work begins.

“Putting on a show that will give millions a night they will never forget in one of the most turbulent and trying years for our continent is no mean feat.

“If anywhere is capable of it, it is the Liverpool City Region, with a little help from our friends in Ukraine.”

The city’s relationship with sister city Odesa, in Ukraine, is said to have played a key part in the decision to choose it as host.

The Mayor of Odesa Gennadiy Trukhanov Lalso said Liverpool “embodies the colourfulness and brightness of entire Europe”.

“You definitely know how to make the world dance and sing along with you,” he added.

“Next year all musical roads of Europe will lead to your city, and we are happy that not only Eurovision contest will decorate Liverpool, but the city itself will adorn the event too.”

Kalush Orchestra, who won the 2022 contest for Ukraine, said playing in the birthplace of The Beatles will be “a moment we’ll never forget”.

Kalush Orchestra, Eurovision winners from Ukraine (Yui Mok/PA)
Kalush Orchestra, Eurovision winners from Ukraine (Yui Mok/PA)

The band added: “Although we are sad that next year’s competition cannot take place in our homeland, we know that the people of Liverpool will be warm hosts and the organisers will be able to add a real Ukrainian flavour to Eurovision 2023 in this city.”

There are also plans to celebrate Merseyside native Sonia, who came second in Eurovision in 1993 when she sang Better The Devil You Know.

Cut-outs of the singer will reportedly be placed around the city in a trail for fans to find.

This will be the ninth time the UK will have hosted the competition, more than any other country.

