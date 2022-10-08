Now the hard work begins: Liverpool swings into action ahead of Eurovision 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool has vowed to throw the “best party ever” as the city begins putting its plans into action to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena next year, culminating in the grand final on Saturday May 13, after the city fended off competition from bookmakers’ favourite Glasgow.

The city – the birthplace of The Beatles – has been preparing its bid since June and “hundreds and hundreds of hours” have been spent devising plans which will pay homage to this year’s winner Ukraine, which is unable to host due to the Russian invasion.

As well as the contest itself, a full cultural programme will be put on to welcome Eurovision to Merseyside.

Street art, fashion and community education are all set to be involved in the celebrations.

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said: “This is a massive event and the eyes of the world will be on us in May, especially those of our friends in Ukraine.

“Now begins months of work to put on the best party ever.

“Ukraine, you have my promise we will do you proud.”

A Beatles statue in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said “nowhere is more experienced or qualified, and nowhere throws a party quite like we do”.

“We want to put on a show that Ukraine would be proud of, and we have been working closely with Liverpool’s sister city of Odesa to ensure that this is their event as much as our own,” he said.

“Now the hard work begins.

“Putting on a show that will give millions a night they will never forget in one of the most turbulent and trying years for our continent is no mean feat.

“If anywhere is capable of it, it is the Liverpool City Region, with a little help from our friends in Ukraine.”

The city’s relationship with sister city Odesa, in Ukraine, is said to have played a key part in the decision to choose it as host.

The Mayor of Odesa Gennadiy Trukhanov Lalso said Liverpool “embodies the colourfulness and brightness of entire Europe”.

“You definitely know how to make the world dance and sing along with you,” he added.

“Next year all musical roads of Europe will lead to your city, and we are happy that not only Eurovision contest will decorate Liverpool, but the city itself will adorn the event too.”

Kalush Orchestra, who won the 2022 contest for Ukraine, said playing in the birthplace of The Beatles will be “a moment we’ll never forget”.

Kalush Orchestra, Eurovision winners from Ukraine (Yui Mok/PA)

The band added: “Although we are sad that next year’s competition cannot take place in our homeland, we know that the people of Liverpool will be warm hosts and the organisers will be able to add a real Ukrainian flavour to Eurovision 2023 in this city.”

There are also plans to celebrate Merseyside native Sonia, who came second in Eurovision in 1993 when she sang Better The Devil You Know.

Cut-outs of the singer will reportedly be placed around the city in a trail for fans to find.

This will be the ninth time the UK will have hosted the competition, more than any other country.