I’m not being all woke and wet-blankety, says Fry after cricket plan rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

I’m not being all woke and wet-blankety, says Fry after cricket plan rejected

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 6.06pm
Stephen Fry (Ian West/PA)
Stephen Fry (Ian West/PA)

Stephen Fry has defended a now shelved proposal to scrap the annual Eton-Harrow Lord’s cricket fixture, saying it was an attempt to make the sport more inclusive rather than an example of “woke-ism”.

The actor and writer, who became president of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) this month, was forced into a U-turn when the policy drew outrage from members.

Interviewed on Times Radio, Fry suggested that a competition drawing in other schools would allow students to earn their place in a final.

“It saddens me if people think that there’s an element of woke-ism about that, because it’s only about opening the game up as much as possible,” he said.

“Imagine if there was a Road to Lords inter-school competition, which meant that your son or daughter was playing in the final because they had earned the right by beating other schools – one would be so much prouder.

“I’m not being all woke and wet-blankety… It’s not about banning Eton and Harrow, it’s about opening it up to more schools. If there is an opportunity without ruining the pitch, then I’m all for it.”

Despite receiving Fry’s backing to axe the annual Eton-Harrow and Oxford-Cambridge matches at Lord’s, the MCC recently shelved the proposal amid a members’ revolt.

According to The Telegraph, it feared losing an advisory vote and that its reputation could be damaged with the fallout from a fractious club meeting.

Fry had argued the move would allow cricket to lose its “turgid image of snobbery and elitism”, while some members said the games – which date back to the 19th century – should be preserved as Lord’s traditions.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fry compared cricket to the royal family as “extraordinary historic” traditions that survived by changing with the times.

Lord’s cricket ground
Lord’s cricket ground (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“They’re both institutions that are known around the world, that are a bit quirky and eccentric for outsiders,” he said.

“And yet they also have survived by adapting through time, evolving, changing according to the temper of the times.

“I think that’s what the MCC and cricket can do, is keep that marvellous and special feeling of a game and how it developed over the years… But also opening it up to lots of people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Boyzone paid tribute to Stephen Gately (Boyzone/PA)
‘Rest easy friend’ – Boyzone remember Stephen Gately 13 years after his death
John Cleese said he would tell the BBC “not on your nelly” if it asked him to make a new programme – as he announced he is joining GB News (PA)
John Cleese says he would not make new BBC show as he announces GB…
John Cleese said he would tell the BBC “not on your nelly” if it asked him to make a new programme – as he announced he is joining GB News (PA)
John Cleese says he would not make new BBC show as he announces GB…
Anton Du Beke has said the ‘worst’ part of being a Strictly professional was being voted off the show (Guy Levy/BBC)
Anton Du Beke says he ‘hated’ being voted off as a Strictly professional
Michelle Heaton is the latest celebrity to be confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023 (Ian West/PA)
Singer Michelle Heaton latest celebrity confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023
Tom Felton (Ian West/PA)
Harry Potter star Tom Felton reflects on JK Rowling’s contribution to literature
The 50p Silver Proof Coin which commemorates the BBC’s centenary (Royal Mint/PA)
50p coin commemorating BBC’s centenary unveiled
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic, according to reports (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram locked over offensive posts
(Ian West/PA)
Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain suffers mini stroke at 35
England captain Harry Kane will tell a tale about overcoming fear and finding your inner lion through self-belief when he sits down to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story (CBebbies/BBC/PA)
Harry Kane to read about finding your inner lion on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
3
M&S are taking over the former DW sports in Gallagher Retail Park for their new superstore in Dundee.
New £1.4m M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end…
4
The child police are searching forwas last seen in the Fairmuir Park area of Dundee
Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
7
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
8
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
9
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
5
10
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3

More from The Courier

Tony Watt celebrates against Aberdeen (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; World mental health day. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 10/10/2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts…
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub
Only one jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat will be coming to Arbroath or Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East Scotland and a former member of Dundee City Council.
Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers

Editor's Picks