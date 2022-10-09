Comedy drama In My Skin is success story of 2022 Welsh Baftas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Comedy drama In My Skin is success story of 2022 Welsh Baftas

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 11.50pm
Best actress went to Emilia Jones for Coda (Ian West/PA)
Best actress went to Emilia Jones for Coda (Ian West/PA)

Comedy drama In My Skin has proved the success story of the 2022 Welsh Baftas, known as the Bafta Cymru, as it claimed three awards at St David’s Hall in Cardiff.

One host even made fun of its winning streak as the five-part series was handed best director, best television drama and best writer for its portrayal of teenage life in Wales.

Dream Horse, nominated in five categories, won two awards, including the coveted best actor prize for Owen Teale’s performance.

The Game Of Thrones actor seemed lost for words at times during his acceptance speech, and said repeatedly that he was “blown away”.

2022 Bafta Cymru Awards
Amy Dowden at the Bafta Cymru awards (Jake Morley/Bafta/PA)

Bwyd Byd Epic Chris, a cooking show hosted by Chris Roberts, also gained two awards for best presenter and best entertainment programme.

In My Skin’s scriptwriter Kayleigh Llewellyn, who was called back to the stage three times, paid tribute to her mother for inspiring her.

Pausing occasionally to apologise for swearing, she told the crowd: “The biggest gift she ever gave me was opening up the world of storytelling.

“Every night she took the time to read us a story, and then every weekend she took us to Cabalfa Library.

“She let us run round and fill our arms up with the books and we’re just buzzing – like, ‘oh these are free, are they?’

2022 BAFTA Cymru Awards
Ncuti Gatwa and Callum Scott Howells attended the ceremony (Jake Morley/Bafta/PA)

“So thank you mum and thank you public libraries. I hope the Tories stopping rubbing their bums on you.”

Television executive Shane Allen initially pretended that Llewellyn’s drama had won another prize, intended in reality for Black Mirror producer Annabel Jones.

“This award also goes to In My Skin,” he said, before adding: “It doesn’t – they haven’t had time to get back to their seats yet.”

Best actress went to Emilia Jones for Coda, in which she played the only hearing member of a deaf family from Massachusetts, in the US.

With Jones unable to collect the award in person, the cameras focused on an unsmiling Joanna Scanlan, who had been nominated for the same category for her role in After Love.

The Bafta Cymru for best editing (factual) went to Dan Young for Slammed, while Elen Pierce Lewis claimed the editing (fiction) prize.

Chloe Fairweather, who collected the breakthrough actor award for Dying To Divorce, paid tribute to the “courage and grit” of the women portrayed in the film about domestic violence.

Other winners included Affairs Of The Art for the short film category, The Pursuit Of Love’s Claire Williams for hair and make-up, and Coronavirus: A Care Home’s Story, for news, current affairs and topical.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Boyzone paid tribute to Stephen Gately (Boyzone/PA)
‘Rest easy friend’ – Boyzone remember Stephen Gately 13 years after his death
John Cleese said he would tell the BBC “not on your nelly” if it asked him to make a new programme – as he announced he is joining GB News (PA)
John Cleese says he would not make new BBC show as he announces GB…
John Cleese said he would tell the BBC “not on your nelly” if it asked him to make a new programme – as he announced he is joining GB News (PA)
John Cleese says he would not make new BBC show as he announces GB…
Anton Du Beke has said the ‘worst’ part of being a Strictly professional was being voted off the show (Guy Levy/BBC)
Anton Du Beke says he ‘hated’ being voted off as a Strictly professional
Michelle Heaton is the latest celebrity to be confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023 (Ian West/PA)
Singer Michelle Heaton latest celebrity confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023
Tom Felton (Ian West/PA)
Harry Potter star Tom Felton reflects on JK Rowling’s contribution to literature
The 50p Silver Proof Coin which commemorates the BBC’s centenary (Royal Mint/PA)
50p coin commemorating BBC’s centenary unveiled
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic, according to reports (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram locked over offensive posts
(Ian West/PA)
Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain suffers mini stroke at 35
England captain Harry Kane will tell a tale about overcoming fear and finding your inner lion through self-belief when he sits down to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story (CBebbies/BBC/PA)
Harry Kane to read about finding your inner lion on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Most Read

1
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
2
HMS Prince of Wales, pictured sailing from Rosyth Dockyard for the very first time. Image: Ministry of Defence.
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
3
How Peter Tobin’s murderous reign ended at High Court of Dundee
4
The child police are searching forwas last seen in the Fairmuir Park area of Dundee
Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Fifer Brian Glendinning faces two years in a Qatar prison after being arrested over an unpaid loan Picture shows; Brian Glendinning with his family. Kincardine, Fife. Supplied by John Glendinning Date; 09/10/2022
Fife grandad could face two years in Qatar prison after being arrested in Iraq…
6
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
7
A traffic jam on the A90.
Why road charges are being considered in Tayside
11
8
Fecri Konu
Abusive Dundee barber clocked driving BMW at 131mph on M90 in Kinross-shire
9
Jordan McCready attacked a guard at Perth Prison.
Child killer Jordan McCready attacked Perth Prison guard because he couldn’t wait for breakfast
10
Kathleen Park, aged 54, claims she was sexually abused at Fornethy House.
‘Pure and utter hell’: Perth woman speaks for first time about abuse at Fornethy…

More from The Courier

Tony Watt celebrates against Aberdeen (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; World mental health day. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 10/10/2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts…
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub
Only one jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat will be coming to Arbroath or Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East Scotland and a former member of Dundee City Council.
Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers

Editor's Picks