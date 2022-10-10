William and Kate to take over Newsbeat for World Mental Health Day special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William and Kate to take over Newsbeat for World Mental Health Day special

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 7.20pm
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Emma Hardwell, Ben Cowley, Antonio Ferreira, Dr Abigail Miranda and Pria Rai. They have recorded a special programme for BBC Radio One’s Newsbeat to mark World Mental Health Day (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Emma Hardwell, Ben Cowley, Antonio Ferreira, Dr Abigail Miranda and Pria Rai. They have recorded a special programme for BBC Radio One's Newsbeat to mark World Mental Health Day (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have recorded a special programme on BBC Radio One’s Newsbeat for World Mental Health Day.

The royal couple announced on Monday evening’s Newsbeat show that they would lead discussions on the importance of mental health for a programme that will be broadcast on BBC Radio One at 12.45pm on Tuesday.

William and Kate, who recorded the show at the Newsbeat studio on Monday, will talk to advocates and experts about young people and their mental health.

In the surprise announcement, Kate told BBC Radio One listeners that “Newsbeat will sound slightly different” on Tuesday.

William then said: “As part of World Mental Health Day, Katherine and I have recorded a special programme taking over the radio to talk about the importance of mental health.”

The prince added they will talk about mental health toolboxes which can provide people with coping skills and resources to alleviate anxiety and depression.

“You could be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realise you don’t necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that,” he said.

Kate also told listeners that she would “love to know” how they look after their own mental health, which was followed by a guest then explaining his approach to the royal couple.

“There’s no right or wrong, that’s the thing as well. Different things will work for different people,” she said.

The prince and princess spoke to Newsbeat presenter Pria Rai, Dr Abigail Miranda, an educational and child psychologist working in early years and Antonio Ferreira, a mental health activist who was diagnosed with undifferentiated schizophrenia and emotionally unstable personality disorder as a teenager.

They also spoke to Ben Cowley, a registered music therapist and assistant mental health adviser for the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and Emma Hardwell, a youth participation officer at The Mix, which offers mental health support to those under the age of 25.

On the visit, Aled Haydn Jones, head of BBC Radio One, said: “What was discussed today will resonate with so many of our listeners and it means so much to us that we can all work together to help tackle the stigma around this issue.”

Danielle Dwyer, editor of BBC Radio One’s Newsbeat, added: “Talking about mental wellbeing without stigma or judgment is so key and it’s brilliant to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales to our reporting team for the day, to join us in such a vital conversation.”

Ms Rai said: “People not only switch us on to get the news, but to share openly and frankly how they are feeling.

“That’s humbling, to be a trusted part of people’s lives enough that they can send us a text about feeling lonely, or having lost a loved one.

“We have total strangers speaking to each other on the radio who soon feel like familiar friends and that’s a really important, uplifting part of what we do.”

The programme will be first broadcast at 12.45pm on BBC Radio One, BBC Radio One Extra and Asian Network.

It will also be broadcast again on Radio One and Radio One Extra at 5.45pm and will be available on BBC Sounds from 2pm on Tuesday.

