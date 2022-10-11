Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker: I’m still clinging on to the Time Lord coattails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker: I’m still clinging on to the Time Lord coattails

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 12.47pm
Jodie Whittaker in the feature-length Doctor Who special, The Power Of The Doctor (James Pardon/BBC/PA)
Jodie Whittaker in the feature-length Doctor Who special, The Power Of The Doctor (James Pardon/BBC/PA)

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker admitted she is still “clinging on to the coattails” of her role as the Time Lord as she shared her emotions about leaving the show.

A feature-length BBC centenary special, titled The Power Of The Doctor, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on October 23 to end the actress’s time in the sci-fi series after playing the lead role since 2017.

Speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday, Whittaker said she has been on an “emotional rollercoaster” since filming her final scenes in October last year.

Doctor Who Centenary Special
Jodie Whittaker in the Doctor Who Centenary Special (James Pardon/BBC/PA)

She said: “I’ve had a whole year to get my head around leaving and I’m still not there.

“I’m still crying about it, I’m still clinging on to the coattails and reluctantly handing over the shoes.”

The 40-year-old added that she still has a couple of weeks to enjoy her time as the 13th Doctor and feels the final episode will be a celebration of her experience and the show.

“It’s only a good thing to end something and be just grief-ridden because it was such a wonderful experience. So there’s no negative,” she said.

Her final episode is the last of three specials which have aired this year and will see Whittaker’s Doctor fight for her existence against some of her deadliest enemies – The Master, the Daleks and the Cybermen.

It will be the first time the three classic adversaries of the Doctor have all featured in a single storyline since the show returned to BBC One in 2005.

The Time Lord will face further issues including deciphering who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy and why seismologists are going missing from 21st century Earth.

The anniversary special will also see two of the Doctor’s companions from earlier eras reprising their roles, with Janet Fielding returning as Tegan Jovanka, companion to the fourth and fifth Doctors, and Sophie Aldred coming back as Ace, companion to the seventh Doctor.

Also set to return is actor Sacha Dhawan, who last appeared as The Master in series 12’s final episode, The Timeless Children.

Whittaker revealed that the episode will be one for the Whovians but those who have not seen the sci-fi series before will be able to get a plethora of “all the greats” at once.

The actress became the first female Doctor in 2017, taking over the role from Peter Capaldi.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker to become the show’s 14th Doctor (Ian West/PA)

She admitted that she never got to meet Capaldi while filming their regeneration scene and she has not yet met Ncuti Gatwa, who is taking over from her to become the show’s 14th Doctor.

“So, luckily for me, I cannot ruin it, I can’t give any spoilers, because I know nothing,” she said.

Whittaker confessed she had left him a string of messages on WhatsApp and said he had been “very generous” to actually reply to her.

Sex Education star Gatwa, 29, will become the fourth Scot to take up the post, following Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant and Capaldi.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also set to leave the programme, to be replaced by Russell T Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the show.

– The Power Of The Doctor will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday October 23.

