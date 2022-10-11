Dame Angela Lansbury hailed as ‘one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Angela Lansbury hailed as ‘one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars’

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 11.05pm Updated: October 11 2022, 11.49pm
Dame Angela Lansbury (PA)
Dame Angela Lansbury (PA)

Dame Angela Lansbury has been hailed as “one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars” and a “Broadway and West End icon” following her death.

Heavyweights across the film, television and live theatre industries paid tribute online to the Murder, She Wrote star, after news of her death was announced on Tuesday.

Elaine Paige, Josh Gad and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among those sharing memories of encounters with the renowned actress.

West End star Paige said Dame Angela was “always so kind and generous” when they had met.

“So upset to hear the news that the legendary Dame Angela Lansbury has died,” Paige tweeted, sharing a picture of them together.

“One of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars & a Broadway & West End icon.

“Always so kind & generous when I met her. She will be sadly missed. RIP dearest Angela.”

Gad also shared a photo of himself with Dame Angela, saying that she had “touched four generations” with her work.

He said on Twitter: “It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. Angela Lansbury was that artist.

“From ‘Mame’ to ‘Bedknobs’ to ‘Murder She Wrote’ to ‘B&TB’ to ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend.”

Ferguson recalled sitting next to her at the theatre and how they had struck up a lengthy conversation.

“I’ll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night,” he tweeted.

“Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead.

“She was incredibly lovely and I’m so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela.”

US actress Mia Farrow said it had been an “honour” to work with Dame Angela.

“Gratitude for the magnificent Angela Lansbury who gave us so many great performances,” she wrote.

“It was an honor to have worked with her and to know her as a friend. Thank you dearest Angie. Love forever.”

Other famous names paying tribute included Canadian author Margaret Attwood, Star Trek star George Takei and actor Jason Watkins.

Watkins, who has starred in The Crown and Des, shared a photo of Dame Angela Lansbury as a young woman, wearing a purple dress with her hair clipped up.

He said: “8 decades as an actor. One of the very greats. An extraordinary presence. Rest in Peace.”

Takei said: “Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed.

“A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul.”

Dame Angela was the recipient of multiple awards, including six Tony Awards – recently earning a special lifetime achievement award at the ceremony in 2022.

Sharing a video of her 1969 lead actress in a musical acceptance speech, the Tonys official account described her as “the ultimate thespian”.

“To the ultimate thespian who hosted the Tony Awards more than anyone else and earned six #TonyAwards including a Special Tony for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre this past June, we’re deeply grateful.”

“We’ll miss you, Dame Angela Lansbury.”

