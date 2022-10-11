Mike Tindall tipped to join cast of I’m A Celebrity By Press Association October 11 2022, 11.17pm Mike Tindall during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Mike Tindall has agreed to join the cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, according to reports. The former England rugby player, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, is tipped to be heading to the Australian jungle next month for the ITV show. ITV has previously confirmed that the reality TV show is returning to Australia after it was filmed in Gwrych Castle in north Wales for the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic. Tindall, 43, who helped England win the 2003 Rugby World Cup, married the Princess Royal’s daughter in 2011 and the couple has three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall. Other stars reportedly set to join the cast include singer Boy George, comedian Seann Walsh and DJ Chris Moyles. Tindall’s potential involvement in I’m A Celebrity was first reported by The Sun. ITV has been contacted for comment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle Netflix agrees to have viewer numbers measured externally by Barb Kaley Cuoco ‘beyond blessed and over the moon’ to be expecting first child Fifth baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off dessert week Dame Angela Lansbury hailed as ‘one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars’ Angela Lansbury: Celebrated star of stage and screen who put her family first Director Ruben Ostlund on Charlbi Dean death: There’s always a seat that is empty Lauren Branning and Lofty Holloway to return to EastEnders for Dot’s funeral Public service broadcasting is facing an existential threat – former ITV chairman Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96 Watching my films robs me of any sense of achievement, says Bill Nighy Most Read 1 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 2 Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return… 3 Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit 4 Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing 5 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 3 6 Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs 7 Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business 8 Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers 9 Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map 10 Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid More from The Courier Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star… Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible… UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out… Editor's Picks Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return to court Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black hole Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business Perth steakhouse closes for ‘foreseeable future’ due to staff shortages blamed on Covid and Brexit Busy Perth road shut for two weeks for major works JIM SPENCE: Dundee deserves a major indoor concert venue, and a major city attitude to match Council refuses restaurant plan for former HSBC bank in Perth after locals lodge petition Arbroath fundraisers vow to hold RNLI to 2014 promise of new £2.5m town lifeboat