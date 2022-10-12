Ofcom investigates GB News over ‘anti-vaccine comments’ made by guest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ofcom investigates GB News over ‘anti-vaccine comments’ made by guest

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 4.46pm
Ofcom has launched an investigation into GB News (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Ofcom has launched an investigation into GB News after a guest on the Mark Steyn programme made comments about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout which potentially breach the regulator’s broadcasting code.

The broadcasting watchdog received 411 complaints about Naomi Wolf’s comments, which she made while in conversation with Steyn, 62, on October 4.

American feminist author and journalist Wolf, 59, is best known for her book The Beauty Myth, which led her to become a spokeswoman for what has been described as the third wave of the feminist movement.

During the interview with Canadian author and radio and television presenter Steyn, Wolf discussed her claim that the Covid-19 vaccination could cause problems with women’s health.

After beginning its investigation into the free-to-air television and radio news channel, which launched last year, Ofcom said: “We consider that comments made during an interview with author and journalist Dr Naomi Wolf about the coronavirus vaccine rollout raise potential issues under our Broadcasting Code.

“Specifically, our investigation will consider whether this programme broke our rules designed to protect viewers from harmful material.”

Last year, Wolf was suspended from Twitter after spreading vaccine misinformation, including one tweet that claimed vaccines were a “software platform that can receive uploads”.

She also compared top US Covid adviser Dr Anthony Fauci to Satan.

GB News has been contacted for comment.

