West End theatres go dark in memory of ‘beloved’ Dame Angela Lansbury

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 10.56pm
The Lyceum Theatre in London as West End theatres dim their lights in memory of “immensely talented” Dame Angela Lansbury, after her death at the age of 96. (Yui Mok/PA)
London’s West End theatres have dimmed their lights in memory of “beloved” Dame Angela Lansbury, following her death at the age of 96.

The Irish-British and American actress, best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote, was a leading light on Broadway and the West End throughout her career.

According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.

As a tribute to her, West End theatres including the Theatre Royal Drury Lane dimmed their lights before performances for two minutes at 7pm on Wednesday.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London as West End theatres dim their lights in memory of Dame Angela Lansbury (Yui Mok/PA)

The co-chief executives of the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre, Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, said: “The theatre world is a smaller place tonight after the passing of Dame Angela Lansbury, whose work touched so many generations.

“She lit up every stage she graced, and her extraordinary talent will be very much missed.”

Dame Joan Collins was among the famous names who paid tribute to Dame Angela, describing her as “immensely talented”.

The veteran actress shared a video clip on Instagram of them performing together with Dana Wynter at the 1959 Oscar ceremony and wrote: “Farewell to the wonderful Angela Lansbury.

“She was immensely talented and deserved her long life and career.”