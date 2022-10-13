Theatre agent cleared of dangerous driving after incident with cycling activist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Theatre agent cleared of dangerous driving after incident with cycling activist

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 12.14pm
Paul Lyon-Maris leaves Southwark Crown Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Paul Lyon-Maris leaves Southwark Crown Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A theatrical agent who drove for 65ft with a cycling activist on the bonnet of his Range Rover has been cleared of assault and dangerous driving after telling a jury the YouTuber “jumped” on his car.

Paul Lyon-Maris – who has represented Oscar-winner Colin Firth and Lord Of The Rings actor Sir Ian McKellen – was said to have lost his temper when Michael Van Erp tried to stop him driving on the wrong side of the road.

Southwark Crown Court heard that the 60-year-old had pulled out of a queue of traffic in the outer circle of Regent’s Park in central London during morning rush-hour on September 9 last year because he was late for a physiotherapy appointment.

Prosecutor James Dean said he “used his car as a weapon” in an act of “road rage” against Mr Van Erp – who is known for catching motorists, including ex-boxer Chris Eubank and film director Guy Ritchie, breaking road laws.

Paul Lyon-Maris court case
Michael Van Erp claimed Paul Lyon-Maris drove at him twice (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Video footage caught on Mr Van Erp’s GoPro head camera and selfie stick captured the 50-year-old road safety activist, who runs the CyclingMikey YouTube channel, being carried on the bonnet for some 65ft.

He told jurors he fell on to the vehicle “like a crash test dummy” when Mr Lyon-Maris drove at him twice before turning a corner and coming to a stop around 20 yards after the junction.

The agent, a director at Independent Talent Group, which boasts clients including James Bond star Daniel Craig, told jurors he felt “intimidated” when Mr Van Erp “jumped” on his bonnet.

Mr Lyon-Maris, from Belsize Park, north-west London, denied dangerous driving and common assault and was acquitted of both offences by a jury after three hours and 51 minutes of deliberations on Thursday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to ignoring a Keep Left sign to make a right turn and was fined at the magistrates’ court, the jury was told.

The judge, Recorder Jonathan Bellamy, said: “I wish Mr Lyon-Maris luck in his profession and elsewhere.”

Mr Van Erp, who works as a carer, told how he gained “notoriety” after broadcaster Jeremy Vine retweeted one of his videos of him on the bonnet of a silver Mercedes on the same stretch of road.

Dutch national Mr Van Erp, who was born in Zimbabwe, claims to have been responsible for hundreds of prosecutions against motorists.

Prosecutors dropped a charge of using a mobile phone while driving against football manager and former player Frank Lampard after he was filmed in traffic by the cyclist.

Mr Van Erp told the jury he accepted stepping out in front of vehicles is “risky” but added: “I look at it in the same way as taking the keys off a drink driver – I want to stop the immediate harm.”

In video footage of the incident played in court, he can be heard asking: “Why are you driving into me?”

Paul Lyon-Maris court case
Paul Lyon-Maris said Mike Van Erp threw himself on to the bonnet of his Range Rover (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Lyon-Maris, whose partner of 33 years, Robin Muir, was in the passenger seat, is saying: “I have got an appointment at 8.30am” and “Get out of the way”, he jury heard.

He told police who arrived on the scene: “He threw himself on my bonnet.”

Giving evidence, Mr Lyon-Maris said he did not know who Mr Van Erp was or what he was doing when he stepped out in front of him, telling jurors: “I did not move forward. He jumped on to the bonnet, moved back and jumped on again.”

He said he was “surprised and a little intimidated” during the incident and insisted: “I’m not a person who becomes enraged.”

He added: “It was a potentially aggressive and dangerous man on my bonnet, and I thought the safest option was to move slowly forward into a road which had plenty of space and try to avoid anything else that might occur.”

