Home Lifestyle

Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane, a former Perth pupil, dies aged 72

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 6.00pm Updated: October 14 2022, 6.13pm
Actor Robbie Coltrane during the opening of Glasgow School of Art’s new £30 million Reid building.
Actor Robbie Coltrane during the opening of Glasgow School of Art's new £30 million Reid building.

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent has said.

The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was educated at Glenalmond College near Perth.

He was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.

His agent of 40 years Belinda Wright said Coltrane died on Friday and thanked the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk in Scotland for their “care and diplomacy”.

In a statement, she added: “Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994/1995/and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.

“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films.

“A role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.

“James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

“For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be to called his Agent, I shall miss him.”

ROYAL Inverstiture
Actors Robbie Coltrane with his OBE after receiving it from the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2006 (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Coltrane was made an OBE in the 2006 New Year’s honours list for his services to drama and he was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

The actor is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

