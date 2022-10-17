Booker Prize winner: Attack on Salman Rushdie caused me to self-censor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Booker Prize winner: Attack on Salman Rushdie caused me to self-censor

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 11.54pm
The winner of the 2022 Booker Prize has said the attack on Sir Salman Rushdie caused him to “self-censor” and discard work amid concerns for his own family.

Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka said that when writing “semi-political” work there was always consideration for whether it would “cost you more than you anticipated”.

The writer won the coveted prize with his second novel, The Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida, on Monday, just over two months after the attack in New York state.

Shehan Karunatilaka with his trophy and book (David Parry/PA)

Sir Salman was stabbed around a dozen times by 24-year-old Hadi Matar while speaking onstage at the Chautauqua Institution on August 12.

The Indian-born British novelist has been nominated for the Booker Prize multiple times, winning in 1981 for Midnight’s Children, which went on to be named the “Booker of Bookers” in 2008.

Karunatilaka said he had been in the process of publishing a collection of short stories when he heard of the attack.

“I discarded a couple of short stories, which I don’t think were offensive to any religion,” he told the PA news agency, speaking at a press conference after his win.

“But my wife said, ‘yeah, can you not do that? You’ve got two young kids? This story is not that good. Just leave it out’.

Sir Salman was stabbed around a dozen times (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I did find myself and in the balance of it, I thought… a short story, I can easily take it out.

“So I have self-censored and things like that, and it is a concern when you’re writing semi-political stuff in a place like Sri Lanka – who are you going to offend and is it really going to cost you more than you anticipated?

“I think that this is something that hangs over all of us if we’re writing in south Asia, especially writing about politics or religion and things like that.

“So yeah, I think it’s something that I do think about and it does affect what I write.”

At this year’s Booker Prize ceremony, which took place at the Roundhouse in London, tribute was paid to Sir Salman by fellow Booker Prize nominee Elif Shafak, who said the literary imagination is “one of our last remaining democratic spaces”.

Hadi Matar is next due to appear in a US court in November (Alamy/PA)

“Freedom of speech is like the oxygen we need in order for fiction to survive and thrive,” she said.

“You don’t normally think about the oxygen around you, you take it for granted, until it starts to diminish, until it starts to drop dramatically.

“And then you can’t breathe. And then you can’t write. And then you feel intimidated. And I think that’s exactly where we are right now around the world.

“The attack against Salman Rushdie was a horrific, despicable act of violence, and it was not an isolated incident.

“Words have become heavy – anything and everything you write, from politics, to sexuality to history, questioning official history, can offend the authorities, especially in countries where democracy is shattered to pieces.”

Matar is next due to appear in US court in November, having previously pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault.

