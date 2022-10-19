Simon Cowell to pair music industry stars with TikTok users in new project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simon Cowell to pair music industry stars with TikTok users in new project

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 5.03am Updated: October 19 2022, 7.35am
Simon Cowell’s new project to pair music industry heavyweights with TikTok users (Headland/PA)
Simon Cowell's new project to pair music industry heavyweights with TikTok users (Headland/PA)

Simon Cowell says his latest project pairing some of music’s biggest songwriters and producers with social media creatives may be the industry’s “missing link”.

The music mogul said very few unestablished artists would have the opportunity to gain studio time with industry heavyweights “in the real world” nowadays.

His latest endeavour, StemDrop, grants TikTok creators worldwide access to exclusive music “stems”, inviting them to produce their own versions of a brand-new song written by prolific hitmakers.

The project, led by Swedish record producer Max Martin and backed by Cowell and Syco Entertainment along with Universal Music Group, invites “a new evolution of musical collaboration, curation and artist discovery”.

Simon Cowell comments
Simon Cowell said very few unestablished artists would have the opportunity to gain studio time with experienced songwriters 'in the real world' (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Though Cowell admits he “doesn’t have a clue” how the process will evolve, he said he is confident that a fan-based system of talent-finding could easily produce an artist on the same level as global pop sensation One Direction.

“I’ve always believed that hit songs are probably the most important part of anyone’s career, and now there’s only a handful of what I call diamond copyrights written every year,” he told the PA news agency.

“With everyone trying to get noticed at the moment online, it’s so competitive.

“Essentially (with StemDrop), you’re going to be co-writing potentially your first single with some of the biggest songwriters in the world.”

He continued: “It might be the missing link right now, because there are apparently tens of thousands of new songs being uploaded every day.

“In the real world, no-one really has a chance of getting in the studio with a team like this unless you’ve had about 10 hit records.

“But this is kind of giving people that opportunity.”

Cowell said he is keen that StemDrop will not be “treated as a competition”, the likes of which he has built his career on, but that the process will be similar to a series of auditions.

“It’s almost like the whole world’s auditioning right now,” he told PA.

“So many people are passionate about having music careers.

“That’s what I love about what TikTok has done – it’s enabled people to get in front of a record label where they normally wouldn’t.

“However, there’s a lot of people doing it, and I think, whether it’s this or other things in the future, everyone’s going to need a bit of a head start and some help.”

BBC Music Awards – Genting Arena
Simon Cowell said he is confident that a fan-based system of talent-finding could easily produce an artist on the same level as One Direction (Joe Giddens/PA)

Cowell also recalled the early days of One Direction, which launched the careers of its members, including Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, saying their success had come from “the power of social media”.

“Years ago, before social media, it would take two years to break up a band like that,” he said.

He also warned against the perils of social media and fame in general, saying that those who pursue it have to have “really tough skin”.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what you do, there’s always going to be someone out there to criticise you,” he told PA.

“My best advice is, just don’t read the comments. You know, have fun, enjoy it, be creative. I think there’s a lot more positives and negatives.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and chief executive of Universal Music Group, said: “UMG exists at the intersection of innovation and talent discovery, so we’re excited to partner with Simon and the incredible team he’s assembled to launch this new platform, harnessing the scale of TikTok, to leverage the artistry of creators worldwide.”

– StemDrop will launch officially on Wednesday October 26, with 60 seconds of a new single created by Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Ali Payami released exclusively on TikTok.

