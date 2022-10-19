‘Ex-girlfriend’ of Banksy offers previously unseen artworks to MediaCity exhibit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Ex-girlfriend’ of Banksy offers previously unseen artworks to MediaCity exhibit

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 6.09pm Updated: October 19 2022, 6.13pm
A collection of handmade birthday cards, flyers and an A-board, pictured, that Banksy is said to have painted for his ex girlfriend’s shop (The Art of Banksy/PA)
A collection of handmade birthday cards, flyers and an A-board, pictured, that Banksy is said to have painted for his ex girlfriend’s shop (The Art of Banksy/PA)

A woman who claims to be the former girlfriend of Banksy has loaned a collection of previously unseen artwork to an upcoming exhibition in Salford’s MediaCity.

Among the pieces are handmade birthday cards, flyers and an A-board for her corset shop in Bristol which she claims the anonymous graffiti artist painted for her while they were together from 1994 to 1998.

The famed street artist is said to have come out of the Bristol underground scene where he painted one of his first major works, The Mild Mild West, depicting a teddy bear throwing a Molotov cocktail at police.

Banksy artwork
Banksy’s artwork, Girl With Balloon before it shredded itself after being sold for more than £1 million at auction (Sotheby’s/PA)

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she offered six artworks to the touring exhibit, The Art of Banksy, to give the public the chance to see them for the first time.

Michel Boersma, curator and producer of the exhibit, said: “Being offered these wonderful and unknown early Banksy works was surprising and really exciting.

“I could not believe what I was reading when the email suddenly appeared in my inbox two weeks ago. If true, these were completely unknown and highly personal works by Banksy.

“We then established the authenticity of the owner and the works she was offering. Speaking with her, a lot of details of the early life of the now world-famous artist were shared.

“Exciting little anecdotes, about her and their live at the time. The six extra pieces have now arrived at the exhibit and are ready, for the first time, to be seen by the public.”

The Art of Banksy display, which will feature 145 authenticated works including prints and canvases, is set to open in MediaCity, Salford on October 21 and end on January 8.

The travelling art show, which has finished a spell in London, is not authorised by the artist and all the works are on loan from private collectors.

Among the collection are works from 2002 to 2017, including pieces that brought the artist international recognition such as Girl With Balloon (2002).

The 1,200 square metre site also includes Flower Thrower (2003), Rude Copper (2002) and Brace Yourself (2010).

