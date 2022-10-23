Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early morning incident By Press Association October 23 2022, 9.47pm Lady Leshurr (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with assault following an incident in east London. Police were called out to reports of a fight in Knotts Green Mews in Walthamstow on Saturday at about 5.08am, Scotland Yard said. Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital and have since been discharged, police said. Leshurr, real name Melesha O’Garro, 34, was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Sherelle Smith, 28, was charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They are both due to appear at London’s Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday. The Sun reported the rapper, who has appeared on Dancing On Ice, was seen being led away from the scene by police in the early hours of Saturday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle Unseen photos of Bowie and Mercury feature in new Denis O’Regan exhibition Kimberly Wyatt: I want to leave the world in a better place for my… Sir Rod Stewart to dedicate anti-war song to Ukraine during upcoming tour Jamal Edwards posthumously honoured at Rated grime awards for ‘pioneering’ work Doctor Who surprises fans as Jodie Whittaker regenerates into David Tennant Strictly Come Dancing’s fourth contestant leaves after BBC centenary special Sir Salman Rushdie ‘lost sight in one eye and use of hand’ in attack… Drake and 21 Savage reveal release date of new collaboration album Her Loss KEITH BROOMFIELD: The answer is blowin' in the wind BIAB: Did 'builder in a bottle' gel at Dundee salon transform my bitten nails? Most Read 1 Passenger in Montrose accident opens up on car crash 2 Fife fire services tackle blaze at old Dobbies building in Dalgety Bay 3 Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Perth as police launch appeal 4 Knife-wielding man arrested after staff and customers locked inside Dundee bingo hall for two… 5 Pair terrorised Fife family for £20k with rape threat and call to undertaker to… 6 Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway 7 Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation 8 Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks… 9 Perth entrepreneur’s journey from selling gooseberries aged 12 to becoming a global drilling expert 10 Carnoustie takeaway planning appeal rejected by councillors More from The Courier Police set up diversion after two-car crash closes Dunfermline road James McPake aware of Dunfermline's fans' demands and explains why he takes 'full responsibility'… REVIEW: Spirits of Scone 2022 is frightfully fun - but not for the faint… Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing the next prime minister Dundee Rugby's big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr 4 talking points as Montrose masterclass ends Dunfermline's unbeaten run John Swinney cites early 2014 Yes figures as reason for IndyRef2 confidence 5 Dundee United talking points as Premiership unbeaten run goes up in smoke at… 4 talking points from Dundee's Morton stalemate including team selection, missing men and Josh… 3 Arbroath talking points as Bobby Linn’s importance laid bare but stats show Lichties… Editor's Picks Perth entrepreneur’s journey from selling gooseberries aged 12 to becoming a global drilling expert Walker fears somebody will be ‘impaled’ on fallen trees at Crombie Country Park, one year after Storm Arwen Tickets on sale for Scottish Fashion Festival 2022 hosted by Dundee From Fife pumpkins to Dundee sweets: 5 tips for an eco-friendly Halloween Scares a-plenty as Scone Palace opens doors to the public for first time in 2022 Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman V&A Dundee: Groundbreaking plastic exhibition is ‘not all doom and gloom’ Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks back to look forward Play about 18th century Perthshire slave Joseph Knight is ‘antidote to editorialised version of history’, says writer Restaurant review: The Barrelman in Dundee serves eclectic brunch menu with focus on fresh, Scottish produce Most Commented 1 Work begins on 342 new homes in St Andrews 2 STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation 3 Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused 4 NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour 5 Work to begin at Dundee's historic Custom House as property taken off the market 6 Dundee faces 'crisis of gargantuan proportions' over rising bills, warns council leader 7 Henry’s Coffee House Dundee drive-thru plans recommended for refusal 8 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Brian Cox doesn't need to stay in Dundee (or agree with you) to get a say on Scottish politics 9 JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if they leave for free? 10 Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth