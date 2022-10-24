Adam Garcia reveals why he had to say no to first series of The Masked Dancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Adam Garcia reveals why he had to say no to first series of The Masked Dancer

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 12.49pm
Adam Garcia, the runner-up of the Masked Dancer (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Adam Garcia, the runner-up of the Masked Dancer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Adam Garcia has revealed he said yes to the first series of The Masked Dancer before having to turn it down due to a scheduling conflict.

The 49-year-old Australian stage and screen star was unveiled as Onomatopoeia during Saturday’s series two finale of the mystery celebrity dance show.

Masked Dancer 2022
Masked Dancer contestant Onomatopoeia, who turned out to be Adam Garcia (Vincent Dolman/ITV)

Garcia said on Monday: “I agreed to do the first series, which was during the pandemic, and then I actually got another job like two days later, which was filming the antithesis of The Masked Dancer, which is The Serpent Queen.

“I couldn’t do them consecutively or at the same time because we were locked down in France filming.

“So, it was one of those things where when they came back (to me) for the second series, I was like, ‘yes, yes, yes. I’m definitely going to do it’.”

Garcia stars as tailor Sebastio in Samantha Morton series The Serpent Queen, which chronicles Catherine de’ Medici’s rise to queen of France.

He also said his children thought he was Pearly King, who turned out to be former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, during the weekend final.

Sister Act! The Musical press night
Bruno Tonioli was Pearly King (Yui Mok/PA)

“Bruno, I have to say, his head was so big, like his mask,” he added.

“And the way that he could present pure personality, with little or no effort or gesture, is testament to just how skilful he is as a performer.

“So I was actually quite happy.”

The actor, best known as the love interest in 2000 romantic comedy Coyote Ugly, said he felt like he had the perfect cover being a choreographer and dancer.

Garcia, who has judged Dancing With The Stars, the Australian version of Strictly Come Dancing, said: “So I had sort of a good sort of cover. It wasn’t until the show came out.

“And then people at my kids’ schools were like, ‘Oh, were you on The Masked Dancer?’

“And I’d be like ‘The Masked Dancer. I don’t know what you’re talking about’.

“So that was when it became more difficult.”

Garcia added he was “disappointed and annoyed” he did not win but admitted when he saw 2022 winner Glee star Heather Morris he “understood the genuine competition”.

“I (said to myself) I could have done better (and) all those sort of ridiculous things that go through your head,” he added.

He added he was “stoked” coming second to Morris, who was revealed as Scissors.

Garcia said: “Heather is outrageously good. Like she is a ridiculously good dancer.”

He was revealed on Saturday to judges Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, guest Dawn French, Oti Mabuse and John Bishop, standing in for Jonathan Ross.

Other contestants during the series included Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, sports presenter Denise Lewis, former Bake Off contestant Liam Charles, TV host Steph McGovern and Dancing On Ice star Frankie Seaman.

Footballer David Seaman, choirmaster Gareth Malone, presenter Stacey Dooley, actress Joanna Page and actor Jesse Metcalfe also competed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Mikhail Baryshnikov attending the 45th Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall in 2018 in New York City (Alamy/PA)
Baryshnikov honours ‘insanely brave’ Putin opponent Navalny
Rubens’ Salome Presented With The Severed Head Of Saint John The Baptist (Sothebys/PA)
Rubens masterpiece leads collection of Baroque paintings going under the hammer
Industry has been confirmed for a third series (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA)
TV drama Industry confirmed for third series
David Tennant (BBC Studios/PA)
Doctor Who to launch on Disney+ globally
Tyson Fury at British Grove Studios last month for the recording of Sweet Caroline (Warner Music/PA)
Tyson Fury to release debut single in aid of men’s mental health charity
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke (BBC)
Giovanni Pernice takes Anton Du Beke to his Sicilian home in new BBC series
Hunter McQueen is played by Theo Graham (Channel 4/PA)
Hunter McQueen set to return to Hollyoaks with a ‘bang’ for family wedding
Adidas has ended its partnership with Kanye West (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over ‘unacceptable’ remarks
Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son was involved in a truck collision (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son involved in truck collision
Chris Tarrant (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Chris Tarrant on getting flat for Ukraine family who ‘enhanced’ his home life

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Adam Garcia, the runner-up of the Masked Dancer (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty
Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don't help anyone in a cost of living crisis
A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City 'as good as any League Two side', says Euan Spark as barista…
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm
Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented