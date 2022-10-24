Shirley Ballas always ‘clears her calendar’ to celebrate Pride Of Britain Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Shirley Ballas always ‘clears her calendar’ to celebrate Pride Of Britain Awards

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 9.24pm
Shirley Ballas arrives for the Pride of Britain Awards (Yui Mok/PA)
Shirley Ballas arrives for the Pride of Britain Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas said she feels “inspired” by the Pride Of Britain Awards, describing the event as one which “melts your heart”.

The annual ceremony, hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo, celebrates the achievements of the nation’s unsung heroes at London’s Grosvenor House.

Arriving at the red carpet, Ballas told the PA news agency: “Only in the UK do we do it in the way we do it in style, with this beautiful evening that I would always clear my calendar to be able to come and rejoice and celebrate the lives of these people, heroes, it’s inspiring.

Pride of Britain Awards 2022 – London
Daniel Taylor and Shirley Ballas arrive for the Pride of Britain Awards held at the The Grosvenor House Hotel, London (Yui Mok/PA)

“It takes me all the way through to Christmas. They inspire me.

“The world is a topsy-turvy place at the moment and I think evenings like this can melt your heart.

“And I think Strictly, may it go forever, gives people hope and something to look forward to and enjoy.”

The 62-year-old ballroom dancer has been the head judge on the hit BBC One celebrity dancing competition since 2017.

Speaking about the show, she added: “I think this season is one of the most fantastic series that we’ve had so far, with lots of bits of gossip going on here and there and ups and downs and what have you.”

Kiss FM DJ Tyler West, who features in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up alongside professional dancing partner Dianne Buswell, said attending the Pride Of Britain Awards was a real “pinch myself” moment.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Tyler West and Dianne Buswell (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

He told PA: “I’ve watched this show for so many years with my mum at home and the whole family and it’s amazing when you hear the stories and to actually be in the same room as these people is going to be second-to-none.

“You just feel proud immediately from hearing any of the stories, it’s a real big pinch myself moment.

“I feel its motivating to show there is light at the end of the tunnel and that is really important as a reminder to everyone.

“The world is a pretty mad place right now and there’s a lot going on and it can seem a bit overwhelming at times so this is literally that little breather and light that we need.”

The 26-year-old presenter scored the first 10s of the Strictly season in Movie Week for his dance to Flash, Bang, Wallop! from Half A Sixpence – having run the London Marathon less than a week before.

Speaking about his journey so far, he told PA: “I mean it’s everything I ever could have dreamed of.

“Every single week I go in it’s just another surprise, another different feeling, going onto that dance it’s never ever going to get old.

“I’m not talking about the end or anything like that but I will miss it for the rest of my life.

“I’m dreading the week that I don’t need to go on that dance floor anymore, I’m just going continue it.

“I’ve never laughed so much in my life.”

Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba, who attended the red carpet with his wife Portia, said the Pride Of Britain Awards is a “great opportunity” to thank people.

He told PA: “It is the most amazing stage to give everyday heroes the chance to really shine.

“The things that they have done is inspirational, it’s heroic and it’s amazing to be able to celebrate them all.

Strictly Come Dancing 2016
Joanne Clifton and Ore Oduba with the glitterball trophy after they won Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 (Guy Levy/PA)

“Its a nice chance to say there are a lot of regular people doing extraordinary things.”

Speaking about Strictly, Oduba said it was nice to watch the show “as a fan”.

Portia added: “When you’ve been part of it and everyone is our friends it’s really hard to just choose one but we’ve been friends with Helen Skelton for years and years and years now so we are kind of rooting for her.”

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards will be broadcast on ITV on October 27 at 8pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

New MasterChef judge says show ‘represents so much that I believe in as a chef’ (BBC/PA)
New MasterChef judge: Show represents so much that I believe in as a chef
Kim Kardashian calls for end to ‘hateful rhetoric’ towards Jewish community (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian calls for end to ‘hateful rhetoric’ towards Jewish community
Whitby Abbey, the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula (English Heritage/PA)
Abbey illuminated with bats to mark 125 years of Dracula novel
Bob Geldof backed climate activists’ protest tactics (Peter Byrne/PA)
Bob Geldof backs climate activists who threw soup over Van Gogh painting
Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne in SAS: Rogue Heroes, the new drama series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight (Kudos/BBC/PA)
Jack O’Connell recalls ‘nervy’ stunts in SAS: Rogue Heroes
Jimmy Akingbola has spoken about his experience of Britain’s care system for an upcoming documentary (David Parry/PA)
Jimmy Akingbola calls for increased visibility of children in the care system
Will Smith hails ‘epic’ movie night with Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and Dave Chappelle (Doug Peters/AP)
Will Smith hails ‘epic’ movie night with Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and Dave Chappelle
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Women’s stories show Harvey Weinstein’s predatory power, prosecutor tells court
BBC stars lend voices to Simon Armitage poem to mark broadcaster’s centenary (Victoria Jones/PA)
BBC stars lend voices to Simon Armitage poem to mark broadcaster’s centenary
Jayde Adams hopes to leave ‘legacy’ following Strictly Come Dancing exit (BBC/PA)
Jayde Adams hopes to leave ‘legacy’ following Strictly Come Dancing exit

Most Read

1
Robertson was found by police on Brown Street during his 60th birthday celebrations.
Birthday bash bail breach left Dundee man behind bars
2
Leigh Griffiths goes for goal the last time Airdrie faced Dundee at Dens Park in 2010. Image: DCT
Dundee handed home draw against League One outfit as Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Dunfermline and…
3
Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.
Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts leaves Honved by ‘mutual agreement’ after just FOUR…
4
The A9 t aBlackford. Image: Google Maps.
Woman, 83, dies in A9 crash at Blackford
5
The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) HQ at Compass House in Dundee.
Dundee carer struck off for stealing from vulnerable woman
6
Simon Howie
Perthshire butcher Simon Howie accuses energy firms of ‘bullying’ as costs soar 10 times…
7
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design
2
8
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Mystery over sex allegations against sheriff from Dundee
9
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
10
Simon Pringle and Amanda Kopel at Gayfield where Frank Kopel was a player/coach in the early 80s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Far-travelled Arab Simon has taken Frank’s Law message to 30 countries around the globe…

More from The Courier

Paul Mathers is leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Paul Mathers leaving Perth club to work for SFA
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Shirley Ballas arrives for the Pride of Britain Awards (Yui Mok/PA)
Monday court round-up — Screaming and shouting
Georgia Shackleton playing the violin at RRS Discovery. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Relative of Shackleton performs on RRS Discovery using violin made from his former…
image shows the closes Toys R Us store in Dundee and some tenpins and a bowling ball.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Bowling is making a Dundee comeback - and it's long overdue
photo shows new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with well-wishers outside Conservative Campaign HQ.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy
Ian Campbell has urged the Lichties faithful to stick with the side through think and thin.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell addresses critics over Bobby Linn reaction
To go with story by Calum Ross. Runners and riders to be next Scottish secretary Picture shows; Andrew Bowie, Alister Jack and Ruth Davidson. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Who are the runners and riders to serve as Rishi Sunak's Scottish Secretary?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented