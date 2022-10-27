Kaye Adams: The only time I cooked a Christmas turkey was a disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kaye Adams: The only time I cooked a Christmas turkey was a disaster

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 12.03am
Strictly stars Kaye Adams and Kym Marsh in a photoshoot for Good Housekeeping (Courtesy of Good Housekeeping UK / Nicky Johnston)
Strictly stars Kaye Adams and Kym Marsh in a photoshoot for Good Housekeeping (Courtesy of Good Housekeeping UK / Nicky Johnston)

Kaye Adams said she only once cooked a turkey for Christmas which was a “disaster” as her fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars opened up about their festive traditions.

The Loose Woman star, who went home in the first week of the celebrity dance show with her partner Kai Widdrington, added that her yearly ritual is to go on holiday with her family at Christmas.

The 59-year-old told Good Housekeeping’s December issue: “Last year, my partner Ian and I took our daughters, Charley and Bonnie, to New York, which was wonderful.

“Going away means I don’t have to cook Christmas dinner, which is a real bonus.

“I’ve only ever cooked a Christmas turkey once – and it was a disaster.”

She added that her fellow Loose Woman panellist and friend Nadia Sawalha gave her the recipe “timed with military precision” and she “still messed it up”.

In contrast, Kym Marsh said her family like to “stay and endure the cold” in Christmas jumpers or festive dresses while listening to “cheesy music” and drinking a “glass of fizz”.

The 46-year-old presenter added: “(My daughter) Emilie and her partner, Mikey, built (a) bar in their garden during lockdown, so we’ll head over there and, once the kids are asleep, it’s time for the adults to get the beer pong out.

“I have a feeling there might be some dancing this year, too.”

Marsh, who is partnered with Graziano Di Prima on the dancing show, is also currently filming a revival of the school drama Waterloo Road.

Strictly stars Good Housekeeping
Strictly star Ellie Simmonds in a photoshoot for Good Housekeeping (Courtesy of Good Housekeeping UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)

Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds, who is partnered with Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly, said, for her, Christmas is a time to celebrate “the loved ones we’ve lost”.

The 27-year-old added: “There’s normally around 12 of us at the dinner table, but as well as my grandma, my auntie Shirley passed away recently and we’ve felt those losses hugely.

“If the last couple of years have taught me anything, it’s to appreciate every moment with special people.”

Singer-songwriter and radio presenter Fleur East also said: “Getting the call to do Strictly was the best early Christmas present I could have wished for – especially because my dad, who passed away two years ago, absolutely loved the show.

“I knew I had to do it for him.”

Strictly Good Housekeeping
Strictly stars have featured in a photoshoot for Good Housekeeping’s December Issue (Courtesy of Good Housekeeping UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)

The 34-year-old rapper said she had her “favourite Christmas” in 2017 when she went to France with her father, mother and sister.

They visited her the family of her husband, French celebrity fashion designer Marcel Badiane-Robin, and also saw tourist sites, Disneyland Paris and the Eiffel Tower.

East and her partner Vito Coppola came joint third with a score of 32 points in the latest episode of Strictly for their performance to Waterloo by Abba.

The December issue of Good Housekeeping is now on sale.

Strictly returns on Saturday on BBC One.

