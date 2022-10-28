Duran Duran are ‘each others’ greatest gifts’ says bassist John Taylor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Duran Duran are ‘each others’ greatest gifts’ says bassist John Taylor

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 6.05am
Duran Duran are ‘each others’ greatest gifts’ says bassist John Taylor (Matt Crossick/PA)
Duran Duran are ‘each others’ greatest gifts’ says bassist John Taylor (Matt Crossick/PA)

Duran Duran are “each others’ greatest gift” and continue to inspire and motivate one another to write music, bassist John Taylor has said.

The musician said if not for the band’s chemistry, he was “not sure how many of us would still be making music today”.

It comes ahead of the release of a new 75-minute documentary film, entitled A Hollywood High, released as part of the band’s 40th anniversary year.

As well as documenting their recent rooftop concert in Los Angeles, the film also features interviews and archival footage that tells the story of the band’s special relationship with the US city.

Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
The musician said if not for the band’s chemistry, he was ‘not sure how many of us would still be making music today’ (Niall Carson/PA)

It was shot in March from the roof of The Aster hotel in the heart of Hollywood which overlooks the Capitol Records building, the site of the renowned new wave group’s original US record label home.

Band members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, and John and Roger Taylor all took part in a Q&A session ahead of a special screening of the film, which is due for official release on November 3.

The event, held in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, coincided with Le Bon’s birthday, and he received a rendition of Happy Birthday from the adoring audiences.

Asked what kept the band motivated and inspired to write after four decades, John replied: “The fact that we’re a team and we’ve always had each other.

“I think we are each others’ greatest gift.

“If we weren’t a band like this I’m not sure how many of us would still be making music today.

“The fact that we have to get it up and get it together, to be this team.”

Roger added: “We’re still music lovers, we didn’t pull down the shutters in 1985, we’ve always been into contemporary music and we just want to keep writing.”

“There’s a collective curiosity,” said Le Bon.

The band said they “didn’t know we were making the film”, which added “authenticity” to the project.

Platinum Jubilee
Duran Duran performs during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“We document a lot of what we do… but we were documenting this event, which was essentially a showcase to launch the American tour,” said John.

“The fact that we didn’t know we were making the movie, I think you’re getting an authenticity that you wouldn’t get if we knew we were making a film.”

Duran Duran formed in Birmingham in 1978 and were one of the biggest acts of the 1980s, with hits including Hungry Like The Wolf, Rio, Girls On Film, Wild Boys and Bond theme A View To A Kill.

They released their 15th studio album, Future Past, last year and are due to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next week.

The group recently played a number of gigs as part of their 40th anniversary celebration tour, which included being one of the headline acts at the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park.

They also performed at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace as well as starring in the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony which was being held in their home city of Birmingham.

The upcoming documentary film is directed by filmmakers Gavin Elder, Vincent Adam Paul and George Scott with Lastman Media and Magus Entertainment acting as executive producers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Michaela Coel receives humanitarian award at 2022 Women In Film honours (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Michaela Coel receives humanitarian prize at 2022 Women In Film honours
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown (Ian West/PA)
Millie Bobby Brown says Mariah Carey has been an ‘incredible guiding light’
Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, and Howard Donald of Take That (Peter Byrne/PA)
Take That to play only UK show of 2023 at BST Hyde Park
Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne recount Les Miserables film screen test
Prince Jackson has spoken about his late father Michael (Hyperstar/Alamy Live News/PA)
Prince Jackson on his father Michael’s ‘synergy’ with Diana
Harvey Weinstein appears in court (AP)
Dancer in Weinstein film tells court he sexually assaulted her
Boy George is rumoured to be heading into the jungle for I’m a Celebrity… (Ian West/PA)
Boy George, Mike Tindall and more rumoured for I’m A Celebrity… line-up
Rihanna releases long-awaited new song Lift Me Up (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna releases long-awaited new song Lift Me Up
Rihanna has been anything but idle since last music release in 2016 (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Rihanna has been anything but idle since last music release in 2016
Rihanna: musical superstar, businesswoman, and Barbados’ first billionaire (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rihanna: musical superstar, businesswoman, and Barbados’ first billionaire

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Peter Fyfe's out-of-control dog later killed Adam Watts (right) at his Auchterhouse kennels.
Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack
3
green fireworks light up the tayside sky
13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife
4
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
5
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus
6
Bartosz with his sons Alexander (3) and Michal (10). Image Bartosz Maroszek
Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and…
7
Erol Yazgam, owner of Ayasofya Turkish Grill. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Blow for ‘angry’ customers as Perth takeaway’s 3.30am licence refused
8
The incident happened on Old Glamis Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
29 Oct 1977 'Arbroath Road siege, Dundee'. 24/1/78, L/Ed.
Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee…

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. West End residents are asking for parking fees to be dropped Picture shows; Roseangle car park. Roseangle, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 20/12/2021
West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks
Photo shows Peter Thomson standing in front of a polytunnel.
COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The A9 has been restricted between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath following a crash. Picture shows; The A9 between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath.. Cowdenbeath, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 28/10/2022
Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath
The B945 road in Fife has been blocked because of the vehicle fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport
The Barrelman is open for a night out in Dundee.
Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a…
Fairytale of New York performers on stage
Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee
Absentee Mulgrew. Pic: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to…
The stars of Scottish comedy favourite Still Game will be sharing their memories in Dundee next weekend.
Still Game cast head for Dundee, for a bit of gossip and a lot…
The Vintage Girls' Orchestral Spectacular starts the weekend with their close harmony vocals.
Big names, big sounds for Dundee Jazz Festival
Dundee's Jordan McGhee (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on 'big expectations', Queen's Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan

Editor's Picks

Most Commented