Robbie Williams to headline outdoor concert at King’s Sandringham estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robbie Williams is set to headline the first large-scale live music event at the royal estate of Sandringham next summer, it has been confirmed.

The pop megastar, 48, will be joined at the concert on August 26 by a number of “special guests” who have yet to be announced, organisers said.

Giles Cooper, from Heritage Live, said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better.

Robbie Williams performs at The O2 Arena in London (Ian West/PA)

“His 2022 Arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for me he’s the best entertainer since Elvis.

“It will be the most magical concert in the most amazing surroundings that’ll live in our memories for ever.”

The outdoor concert comes after Williams’ eight-stop arena tour in October, following the release of his number one compilation album XXV, which includes the newest version of his 1997 hit ballad Angels.

The album marks the 25-year milestone in Williams’ glittering career as one of the world’s most decorated artists, with 14 UK number one albums, having left boyband Take That to pursue a solo career in 1995.

With Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Jason Orange, Take That were hailed as Britain’s biggest boyband in the 1990s, evoking hysteria reminiscent of The Beatles.

Sandringham House (Chris Radburn/PA)

While the royal estate has played host to a number of events, including the mile-long Luminate Sandringham outdoor trail this Christmas, the concert will be the first time it has held a live-music event of this scale, organisers said.

The King will spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate where the Queen hosted her family over the festive period.

The King and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their first Christmas since the Queen’s death.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9am on Thursday December 8 and general on-sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday December 9 at www.axs.com/heritagelive.