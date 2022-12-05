Harry speaks of a ‘dirty game’ as Netflix docuseries release date unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry speaks of a ‘dirty game’ as Netflix docuseries release date unveiled

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 12.46pm Updated: December 5 2022, 2.54pm
The Harry & Meghan series is expected to launch on December 8 (Netflix/PA)
The Harry & Meghan series is expected to launch on December 8 (Netflix/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has spoken of a “dirty game” where there is “leaking” and “planting of stories” in a new trailer for his upcoming Netflix docuseries which will debut this week.

In the one-minute teaser for the six-part Harry & Meghan series, he also discusses the “pain and suffering” of women marrying into the royal family.

The streaming giant confirmed volume one will launch on December 8 – exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II – with the second volume to be released on December 15.

The trailer opens with Harry saying: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go ‘What on earth happened?’”

As videos play of the couple receiving rapturous applause while conducting royal duties as well as announcing their engagement and their wedding in 2018, a news clip voiceover by Piers Morgan says: “She’s becoming a royal rock star”.

It cuts to Meghan saying “and then” before snapping her fingers with Harry adding: “Everything changed”.

A photo of the royal family at the Trooping the Colour in 2019 is shown while Harry continues his narration, saying: “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.”

Clips of paparazzi photographing the couple are then paralleled alongside old footage of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana being followed by the media as he adds: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
(Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA)

Last week, Netflix released the first official teaser which featured never before seen private photographs of the couple including happy snapshots of the Sussexes kissing while Meghan sits on a kitchen island, as newlyweds dancing with joy at their evening wedding do, cuddling in a photobooth and Meghan cradling her bump while pregnant.

Another shows the duchess pictured with her hand over her face as she sits cross legged on a chair holding a phone but it is not clear in this image whether she is crying.

Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” over six episodes where Harry and Meghan “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.

It added it was a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history”.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a photo booth and is part of a new documentary (Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA)

Netflix said the show “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”.

It features commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed according to Netflix, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

It adds: “The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

The director is two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.

Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Netflix and Spotify after quitting the monarchy and moving to the US.

