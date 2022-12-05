New trailer for Harry and Meghan series appears to use unrelated press footage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New trailer for Harry and Meghan series appears to use unrelated press footage

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 7.27pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kissing in a kitchen. The picture is part of a trailer for a new documentary called ‘Harry and Meghan’ – the Sussexes’ behind the scenes (Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kissing in a kitchen. The picture is part of a trailer for a new documentary called ‘Harry and Meghan’ – the Sussexes’ behind the scenes (Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA)

A new trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming Netflix docuseries has appeared to use footage of the press filming events unrelated to the couple to depict how they were hounded by the paparazzi.

Harry & Meghan, which is to be an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series”, is set to debut on the streaming platform on Thursday.

Ahead of the series launch, the one-minute teaser was released on Monday and shows the couple attending public events as well as private behind-the-scenes moments.

In one section of the footage, clips of paparazzi are paralleled alongside old footage of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana being followed by the media as Harry says in a voiceover: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.

“I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

However, one of the clips shown to illustrate his words appears to be actually of members of the press awaiting TV star Katie Price arriving outside Crawley Magistrates Court.

Another part of the trailer shows photographers huddling around a car as Meghan says, referring to the royal household, “I realised they are never going to protect you”.

Rather than depicting the royal couple being hounded, the clip seems to be of Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen being photographed.

At another point in the teaser, Harry says: “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game” as a photo of the royal family at the Trooping the Colour in 2019 is shown followed by photos of photographers.

One of the images used shows a photographer on a balcony taking a picture of the couple walking with their son Archie down below.

However, this picture appears to actually be of an accredited photographer during a royal rota event where Harry and Meghan met Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.

Harry & Meghan
The Harry & Meghan series launch on December 8 (Netflix/PA)

Netflix confirmed volume one of the series will launch on December 8 – exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II – with the second volume to be released on December 15.

Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” over six episodes where Harry and Meghan “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.

It added it was a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history”.

Netflix said the show “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”.

It features commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed according to Netflix, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

It adds: “The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

The director is two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.

Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Netflix and Spotify after quitting the monarchy and moving to the US.

Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been approached for comment.

