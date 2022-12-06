Reality TV star Stephen Bear ‘shared sex tape on OnlyFans’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reality TV star Stephen Bear ‘shared sex tape on OnlyFans’, court told

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 2.52pm Updated: December 6 2022, 4.45pm
Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, where he is charged with voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films (Joe Giddens/PA)
Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, where he is charged with voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films (Joe Giddens/PA)

Reality TV star Stephen Bear had sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison in his garden before sharing footage of it – caught on his CCTV cameras – on OnlyFans, a court has been told.

Bear, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films and is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Jacqueline Carey KC, opening the prosecution case, said: “In August 2020 the complainant Georgia Harrison met up with her former boyfriend Stephen Bear.

“They had some lunch and had some drinks and ended up back at his house in Loughton (in Essex).

Stephen Bear court case
Georgia Harrison arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

“They engaged in consensual sexual intercourse in his garden.

“What she didn’t know – but he did – was Mr Bear had CCTV cameras in his garden that recorded them having sex.”

Later that day, Bear told Ms Harrison and showed her the footage, the barrister said.

“She told him never to send it to anyone and made it plain how upset she would be if he did,” Ms Carey said.

She said Bear sent the footage to someone on WhatsApp that night “despite knowing how upset she would be if the footage were to get out”.

Ms Carey said Bear later uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially”.

Stephen Bear court case
Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The defendant was effectively selling the footage to get money,” Ms Carey said.

Bear, of Loughton, arrived at the court in a chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce on Tuesday morning.

The 32-year-old, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, wore a pink suit, black fur coat and sunglasses.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in August 2020 and in November 2020.

Ms Harrison’s representatives said she has waived her right to anonymity in relation to the case.

The 27-year-old has appeared on shows such as The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match.

Ms Carey said Bear’s OnlyFans account was opened in October 2020, closed in December 2020 and had 1,061 subscribers, with 273 people paying 9.99 US dollars (£8.15) to watch the footage of Bear and Ms Harrison.

“It’s clear there’s a lot of money to be made from posting content such as this,” said the prosecutor.

She said Bear was arrested at Heathrow airport on his way back from Dubai on January 15 2021, but the phone he was using in Dubai “was never recovered”.

Ms Harrison, giving evidence from behind screens, said she and Bear went for lunch at a Turkish restaurant on August 2 2020 and “there was a lot of alcohol involved”.

She said they later stopped at his sunbed shop, bought more alcohol and drank tequila and wine at his house.

Ms Harrison said they had sex in Bear’s garden and she had “absolutely no idea I was on camera during the time we were having sex”.

She said Bear told her later the pair may have been “accidentally recorded” on CCTV and she asked to see the footage.

“I was really drunk and I knew in the morning I was going to want to know what was on there,” she said.

Ms Harrison said she told Bear it was “going to be really bad, to not just change my life but also yours” if the footage came out.

“He acted like I was being really uptight about something that was never going to come out,” she said.

“It wasn’t until later that evening when I thought I saw him send it to someone that I thought this was quite serious.”

She said she “grabbed” Bear’s phone when she saw him send over WhatsApp.

She said: “I started crying and he said ‘Don’t be silly’.”

Ms Harrison said Bear told her the person on WhatsApp would not have sent the footage on and “he unsent it, said he deleted it and said he wouldn’t send it to anyone again”.

“I told him it would completely ruin my life and ruin his career and if he was to send it to anyone it’s revenge porn and you can go to prison for revenge porn,” she said.

She said that, weeks later, she was told the footage was online and, after enlisting the help of an “ethical hacker”, she “found out it originated from (Bear’s) OnlyFans”.

Ms Harrison said her mother, who was her manager at the time, subscribed to Bear’s OnlyFans account and found a post from November 8 2020 with a screenshot from the footage saying: “Here’s a little sneak peek. I’ll be dropping this video tonight.”

She said she sent the screenshot to police, adding: “To actually be monetising off of it – it’s absurd.”

Asked by Ms Carey why she waived her right to anonymity, Ms Harrison said: “My right to anonymity realistically disappeared the moment it (the footage) surfaced.”

She said she was pursuing a civil case against Bear.

“I’ve lost a lot from my career and just in general,” said Ms Harrison.

“Really I feel I should be getting some form of compensation from what Bear’s done.”

The trial, expected to last at least four days, continues.

