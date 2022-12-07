Charity Christmas single to be released in tribute to Sir David Amess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity Christmas single to be released in tribute to Sir David Amess

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 8.02am
The Music Man Project have released a Christmas single (PA)
The Music Man Project have released a Christmas single (PA)

The charity choir which was presided over by Sir David Amess for 20 years – and sang at his funeral – is set to release a Christmas single in tribute to the late MP.

The Music Man Project, an international music education charity for people with learning disabilities, has teamed up with The Royal Marines Band to create the Christmas single Music Is Magic – with all proceeds going to help support learning-disabled people across the UK.

Sir David, who was an MP for nearly 40 years, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15, 2021.

David Stanley, who founded the Music Man Project in 2000 in Sir David’s constituency of Southend West, believes the charity single is a fitting tribute to the former MP who was involved with the charity for more than 20 years and became its president.

The Music Man project was one of several charities that Sir David’s family asked people to donate to in lieu of flowers following his death, and the charity sang at his requiem mass which was held at Westminster Cathedral in London.

“He was our biggest champion,” Mr Stanley told the PA news agency.

“Those with learning disabilities will often have a physical disability as well and they’ve got lots of challenges.

“They’re the sort of last to really achieve equality in that respect. Because of the nature of their learning disabilities, you’ve got many adults in particular out there have got no way of changing their own destiny.

“So I’m doing this through music by putting them out there. And David believed in that. And he really believed in them.”

Sir David Amess funeral
Sir David Amess was killed in October 2021 (Chris McAndrew)

In 2019, Sir David helped the Music Man Project organise an event in which 200 children with learning disabilities played at the Royal Albert Hall in front of a crowd of 3,000 people.

“(Sir David) said, ‘We’ve conquered the Royal Albert Hall. Next stop is Broadway’,” Mr Stanley remembered.

“That’s the ultimate dream.

“So when it came to a tribute, to me, this was the best thing ever, because music is magic. It’s about bringing people together.

“Our link with the Royal Marines was all about can the universal language of music connect those elite musicians with my musicians with learning disabilities? And my gosh, the answer is yes.

“It’s saying to society, if you like, why do we have to concentrate on what people with disabilities can’t do? Why can’t we show people what they can do and reverse that perception.

“(Sir David) would be beaming with pride. I can picture him now, he’d be up there now looking down saying ‘Go on, David’ and he’d be saying the same to the students as well.”

The Music Man Project is a music education charity for people with learning disabilities (PA)

The Christmas single marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the charity and the Royal Marines band.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this unique collaboration with The Music Man Project. Each performer radiates warmth, energy, and positivity.

“They are also incredibly talented musicians,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jason Burcham, commanding officer of the Royal Marines Band Service and principal director of Music Royal Marines.

“Rehearsing and recording this single was a wonderful experience. Everyone at the Royal Marines Band Service looks forward to creating magic this Christmas with The Music Man Project.”

Music Is Magic is being distributed by records label AMG Global and will be released on December 16 to download and stream on all major digital music stores and streaming services.

