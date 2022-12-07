Britain’s Got Talent reunion during annual brokers’ charity day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britain’s Got Talent reunion during annual brokers’ charity day

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 5.25pm Updated: December 7 2022, 10.17pm
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly with Simon Cowell at ICAP headquarters in London during the broker’s 30th annual charity day, raising money for charities across the globe (Will Wintercross/PA)
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly with Simon Cowell at ICAP headquarters in London during the broker's 30th annual charity day, raising money for charities across the globe (Will Wintercross/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell and co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were reunited at ICAP headquarters in London during the broker’s 30th annual charity day raising money for charities across the globe on Wednesday.

For an entire day, the broker company donates 100% of its revenue and brokers’ commission to charity. Now in its 30th year, the charity day has raised over £155 million for more than 1,700 charities worldwide.

McPartlin and Donnelly, who are Goodwill ambassadors for The Prince’s Trust, and Cowell, who is Vice President of the Shooting Star Children’s Hospices charity, were pictured smiling and laughing after bumping into each other as they visited ICAP’s trading floor on Wednesday.

The trio were spotted picking up the phones as they helped brokers close deals with clients, in which all of the profits will go to their respective charities.

Other famous faces on the day included Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell and TV presenter Gaby Roslin supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK, comedian Keith Lemon representing Shooting Star Children’s Hospice, and former British boxer David Haye for Prostate Cancer UK.

This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby, Countdown’s Rachel Riley, actor Will Poulter and model Abbey Clancy were also spotted picking up the phone on charity day.

ICAP Charity Day
Holly Willoughby at ICAP headquarters in London (Will Wintercross/PA)

The Prince of Wales was among those congratulating ICAP on its milestone charity day anniversary and for including charity The Passage, in which he is a patron, as one of the charities it supports.

In a message on Twitter, Prince William said; “As patron of The Passage, I have seen first hand the vital work that they do to support people who are street homeless. It is a mission that has never been more important, that’s why I am very grateful to ICAP for supporting The Passage in this their 30th year of charity day.

“Since 1993, ICAP charity day has raised over £155 million for thousands of incredible causes across the globe and have supported millions of people. It’s a legacy to be proud of and one that continues right now.”

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, who is an ambassador for domestic abuse charity Refuge, also fronted a short video about the charity day which was shared on Twitter.

She said: “I want to start by saying a huge thank you for choosing to support Refuge for the third year running and even more excitingly, including Refuge in your 30th ICAP charity day. What a milestone! The money generated by this incredible day of fundraising will impact so many people that need the vital support and services of charities like Refuge.”

Nicolas Breteau, chief executive of ICAP, said: “Given that this is the landmark 30th year of ICAP Charity Day, we are delighted to be supporting thirty charities in the UK, and many more across the globe.

“We know the charitable sector continues to face significant funding challenges, our hope is that the money we raise will help these wonderful causes continue with their invaluable work.

“For our part, we love ICAP Charity Day. Thanks to our brokers, our clients, our vendors and our charity partners, it has developed into an iconic event that has directly benefitted millions of people worldwide, which is a source of great pleasure and pride to everyone in our firm.”

Last year, more than 100 different charitable organisations benefited with children and young people the most supported group followed by ill health or social disadvantage, organisers said.

