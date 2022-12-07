Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby inspire spoof art prize winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby inspire spoof art prize winner

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 9.15pm
(Trevor Prideaux/PA)
(Trevor Prideaux/PA)

A spoof art prize has been won by an entry inspired by claims that Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby jumped the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

The annual Turnip Prize goes to someone who has “created something that they perceive to be crap art using the least amount of effort possible”.

This year’s winner was a creation by an artist known only as Lie Instate, entitled Cue Jumpers, which was created from a pool cue and two small jumpers.

The winning artist, known only as Lie Instate, with his masterpiece and the Turnip Prize (Trevor Prideaux/PA)
The winning artist, known only as Lie Instate (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

The 38-year-old cinema projectionist, from Tooting, south London, was motivated by the backlash surrounding Schofield and Willoughby attending the lying in state at Westminster Hall to film a segment for their ITV morning show without joining the public queue.

The TV stars later acknowledged the backlash but stressed they had “respected” the rules set for the media.

“It was while visiting Gordon the Gopher in rehab that I first had the idea of bringing Phillip Schofield down through the power of art,” the artist said.

“Gordon kindly lent me two of his jumpers for the piece and at that point I knew it was in the can.

A torn second class stamp paying homage to the death of The Queen is among the entries in the spoof Turnip Prize (Trevor Prideaux/PA)
A torn second-class stamp paying homage to the death of the Queen was among the entries (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

“It’s a great honour and I am reeling with delight to win this prestigious award.”

Other shortlisted entries included pieces inspired by the death of the Queen, Government bureaucracy and the war in Ukraine.

The award was made in front of a packed audience at The New Inn in Wedmore, Somerset.

Prize organiser Trevor Prideaux, the pub’s landlord, said: “I am delighted with the lack of effort taken to create this work.

“This year’s event attracted 69 entries, it’s fantastic that Lie Instate has won.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is recognised by an a yellow crane carrying a yew sprig (Trevor Prideaux/PA)
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is recognised by a yellow crane carrying a yew sprig (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

“He clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all.

“I believe that over the last 24 years the artists entering the Turnip Prize have created by far better works than Alex Farquharson and the Tate Britain gallery could ever wish to exhibit.”

The competition pokes fun at modern art’s most important award, the Turner Prize.

It began in 1999 as a response to Tracey Emin’s unmade bed, which was exhibited at the Tate gallery that year.

Winners of the competition receive a turnip attached to a wooden base.

