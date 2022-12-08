ITVX: Everything you need to know about the new streaming service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ITVX: Everything you need to know about the new streaming service

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 2.47am
Following the launch of ITV’s newest streaming service, here is everything you need to know about ITVX (ITV/PA)
Following the launch of ITV’s newest streaming service, here is everything you need to know about ITVX.

– What is it?

The service replaces the ITV Hub brand as the online home of all ITV content as the broadcaster aims to compete with streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon in the digital age.

ITV said the platform offers a “new and improved product experience” for viewers, with all ITVX channels available to livestream through ITVX as well as additional themed channels and a dedicated news section on ITVX.

The platform has been described as the “freshest streaming service” in the UK, with viewers able to stream programmes with adverts for free, ranging from premium dramas, documentaries, US series, comedy and reality shows to blockbuster films.

– How is it different?

It is the first streaming service in the UK to offer viewers the flexibility of accessing free content with ads and ad-free paid subscription all in one place. Paying subscribers will also have access to BritBox UK.

The platform also offers more new shows for free than anywhere else, with over 10,000 hours of free programming available, ITV said.

Following its launch on Thursday, more than 250 films, including the Back To The Future and Despicable Me trilogies, and 200 recent and classic TV series were made available.

New dramas premiered on the service include much-anticipated cold war drama A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, and feature-length special finale to the popular comedy series Plebs: Soldiers Of Rome.

ITV has also guaranteed new and exclusive programmes to be made available on ITVX every week of the year.

– What to expect?

At least one flagship show will launch on ITVX per week, including screenwriter Russell T Davies’s Nolly, starring Helena Bonham Carter, and drama series Litvinenko, starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar.

Four-part thriller Without Sin starring Vicky McClure, high stakes family drama Riches starring Deborah Ayorinde and Hugh Quarshie and landmark natural history documentary A Year On Planet Earth presented by Stephen Fry will launch on the channel later.

Complete series of forthcoming ITV shows, including real-life drama Stonehouse starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes, as well as the new season of Unforgotten will also be added to the ITVX archive alongside thousands of films, with the Fast And Furious series launching on the channel in 2023.

– How does it compete with other streaming services?

It is an advertiser-funded, free-to-watch streaming service with the option of a subscription tier for ad-free viewing in a bid to satisfy a broad demographic.

The broadcaster said it is premiering much of its new content on ITVX six to nine months before it airs on its traditional TV channels.

The service also hosts the first global British Sign Language (BSL) channel, which only has signed programming and will be regularly updated with new and archive programmes.

The streaming platform will have subtitles for more than 90% of its on-demand programmes. For live TV streamed on ITVX, subtitles will be available to around 80% of viewers.

Subtitles will also be offered on 20 ITVX-themed channels, which give the experience of watching a scheduled channel with curated shows. Meanwhile, ITVX is working on getting access for Freeview, YouView, Freesat and Chromecast customers.

