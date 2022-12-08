Meghan brands engagement interview ‘orchestrated reality show’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duchess of Sussex branded her engagement interview an “orchestrated reality show”, saying “We weren’t allowed to tell our story”.

The pair gave an in depth sit down television interview to BBC broadcaster Mishal Husain in November 2017 after their engagement was announced.

In it the couple, appearing happy and relaxed, sat on a sofa together as they spoke about how the “stars were aligned” when they met, how Harry proposed during a cosy night in as he cooked a roast chicken dinner and how the now Prince and Princess of Wales had been been amazing and wonderful.

The couple’s engagement interview with the BBC (BBC/PA)

But in the third episode of the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, which began streaming around the globe on Thursday, Meghan called it an “orchestrated reality show” and said the interview was, “It was, you know, rehearsed”.

The interview took place following the pair’s engagement photoshoot with the press in Kensington Palace’s sunken gardens, with Meghan saying: “We went right inside. Took the coat off. Sat down and did the interview. It was all in that same moment.”

It was organised by the Kensington Palace press office as part of the handling of the announcement of Harry and Meghan’s engagement.

In the documentary, the couple were asked whether they were prepped with questions they might be asked, with the duchess saying: “Yeah. But then also like ‘and then there’ll be a moment when they’ll ask to see the ring’.”

She added: “My point is we weren’t allowed to tell our story because they didn’t want…” with Harry interjecting “We’ve never been allowed to tell our story…that’s the consistency.”

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Volume I: 8 December Volume II: 15 December pic.twitter.com/WtbngS4HQq — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 5, 2022

Meghan agreed, laughing: “That’s true…that is consistent…until now.”

The documentary interviewer says: “I guess that’s why we’re here”, with Meghan agreeing: “Yeah”.

The episode included archived footage of the engagement interview with Meghan showing off her ring and Harry describing it, and also talking about the support the royal family had given them

Harry says of Kate: “Catherine has been absolutely amazing”, with Meghan adding: “She’s been wonderful”, with Harry adding “as has William as well”.