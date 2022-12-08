Harry & Meghan: Key points and revelations from Netflix show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry & Meghan: Key points and revelations from Netflix show

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 11.31am
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's controversial documentary being aired on Netflix. Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am in the UK on Thursday
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary being aired on Netflix. Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am in the UK on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

Details about the royal family and alleged racism and harassment from the British press were revealed in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part docuseries on Netflix.

In the first three episodes, which dropped at 8am on Thursday, Meghan told of finding the formality of royal life “surprising”, while Harry said his family’s view of his wife were “clouded” by her being an American actress.

Here are the key points and revelations from Harry & Meghan:

Episode one

– Harry said a friend told the couple they should document a period of their lives, which they agreed to due to the “misinformation” about them.

– Harry said he first spotted Meghan on a friend’s Instagram.

– Harry and Meghan said they had their first date at 76 Dean Street – and the Duke was late.

– Meghan’s friend Silver Tree said the Duchess was “crazy” about Harry after meeting him.

– Harry said there is a temptation in the royal family to marry someone who “fits the mould”.

– The Duke recalled his childhood was “filled with” laughter, happiness, and adventure, and that he remembers his mother’s “cheeky laugh”.

– Harry said: “The majority of my memories are of being swarmed by paparazzi.”

– The Duke praised his mother, Diana, for her efforts to “protect” him and his brother from the media.

Diana, Princess of Wales BBC interview
Harry praised his mother during the docuseries (John Stillwell/PA)

– Harry said his mother was “compelled” to talk about her life.

Episode two

– The Duke said members of the royal family asked why Meghan should be “protected” or given “special treatment” when they questioned newspaper headlines about her.

– Harry said negative press coverage about Meghan had a “race element”.

– Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland told of paparazzi taking pictures of deprived neighbourhoods in Los Angeles and saying that was where she was from.

– The Duke said articles in the press had “racist undertones” as well as “outright racism”.

Duchess of Sussex podcast
Doria Ragland featured in the Netflix show (Steve Parsons/PA)

– Harry went on to talk about his children, saying he is “really proud” they are mixed race.

– The Duke said he and the Duchess of Sussex were keen “not to make the same mistakes our parents did” while bringing up their children.

– The King’s second son said the early stages of dating were “car chases, anti-surveillance driving and disguises”.

– Meghan found the “formality” of being in the royal family “surprising”, saying she realised people in the UK found hugging “really jarring”.

– The Duke of Sussex described how Meghan meeting the Queen for the first time was a “shock to the system”, saying it was “weird” telling her to curtsy to his grandmother.

– Harry said his wife being an American actress “clouded” his family’s view of her.

– The Duchess of Sussex said the media would find a way to “destroy” her “no matter how good” she was.

Episode three

– Harry believes there is a “huge level of unconscious bias” in the royal family.

– Meghan claimed stories were “planted” in the lead up to their wedding, with the couple “playing whack-a-mole” with the press.

– Meghan described the time around their engagement as an “orchestrated reality show”, adding their interview after the announcement was “rehearsed”.

– Harry said he “shoulders” the responsibility for the breakdown of Meghan’s relationship with her father.

– Harry said his time in the Army helped “burst” the bubble of life in the royal family.

– Meghan claimed her elder half-sister Samantha Markle exaggerated the extent of their relationship.

– Meghan revealed her son Archie’s favourite song is Bennie And The Jets by Sir Elton John.

– Meghan discovered her father was going to attend her wedding “through a tabloid”.

