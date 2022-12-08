Meghan avoided colourful clothes in fear of clashing with Queen, Camilla and Kate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meghan avoided colourful clothes in fear of clashing with Queen, Camilla and Kate

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 1.36pm Updated: December 8 2022, 8.20pm
The Queen and Meghan (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Queen and Meghan (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex confessed she avoided colourful outfits while in the UK for fear of clashing with the Queen and other more senior female royals.

Meghan said she opted for “muted tones” of beige, white and camel so she could blend in.

The duchess became known for her sleek classic look when she began carrying out royal engagements, but her colour choice was always thought to be down to her preferred style.

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Meghan wearing a camel coloured coat on Christmas Day with the royal family (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour,” she said.

“There was thought in that. To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there’s a group event.

“But then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of family.

“So I was like well, what’s a colour that they’ll probably never wear?

“Camel, beige, white? So I wore a lot of muted tones but it also was so I could just blend in. Like I’m not trying to stand out here.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Meghan wearing white at Wimbledon with Kate (Mike Egerton/PA)

“There’s no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family.”

Meghan, who was wearing a pale grey jumper as she spoke, stepped out in a white off the shoulder dress for an appearance at an awards gala in New York earlier this week.

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales, as they are now known, were the other female royals who were more senior than Meghan, as well as the Princess Royal who is more senior by birth.

Questions are likely to be raised as to why Meghan did not ask her aides to check with other members of the royal family or their dressers to see what their fashion plans were, or even contact Camilla and Kate herself.

Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception
Meghan in a yellow outfit reception at Marlborough House reception (Yui Mok/PA)

Meghan was pictured in some colourful outfits during her time as a senior royal, such as a vivid yellow at a Commonwealth reception at Marlborough House, and a vibrant green at her final royal public engagement at Westminster Abbey in 2020.

