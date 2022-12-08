Who are the talking heads in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who are the talking heads in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show?

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 2.11pm Updated: December 8 2022, 3.13pm
The Duke of Sussex and Nacho Figueras take part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Roma Polo Club in Rome, Italy (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Duke of Sussex and Nacho Figueras take part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Roma Polo Club in Rome, Italy (Steve Parsons/PA)

A number of Harry and Meghan’s friends appear as talking heads in the first instalment of their eagerly anticipated Netflix series.

Here is a look at who they are.

– Lindsay Jill Roth

Ms Roth, an author and producer, was a fellow student of Meghan’s at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Royal wedding
Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier at Harry and Meghan’s wedding (Chris Jackson/PA)

In the Netflix show, Ms Roth speaks about Meghan, saying: “In the summer of 2016 she had a few different trips planned and she was just going to be free.”

She said Meghan was “giddy” about Harry after meeting him.

– Nacho Figueras

Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, who is an ambassador for Harry’s charity Sentebale, recalled the early days after Harry met Meghan.

He said Harry told him and his wife about having met someone.

Mr Figueras told the Netflix show: “You could tell right away that those were the eyes of someone that had fallen in love.”

– Silver Tree

Meghan’s friend Silver Tree, who directed the US drama Suits – which the duchess starred in, said Meghan was “crazy” about Harry after meeting him.

Royal wedding
(Left to right, back row) George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree, Abraham Levy, Celine Khavarani, Markus Anderson, Janina Gavankar, and Jill Smoller in St George’s Chapel for Harry and Meghan’s wedding (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ahead of the couple’s first date, Ms Tree told the show that Meghan had sent her a text to say she was going on the date and said: “You’re not going to believe this”.

Ms Tree said: “We thought it was really funny. We were like ‘in what world does this happen?’”

– Jill Smoller

Meghan sat next to high-profile sports agent Jill Smoller at Wimbledon in 2016.

Ms Smoller said they chatted about “different dates and different people that were possibilities”.

She said she found out the following day that Meghan was going on a date with Harry.

– Lucy Fraser

Lucy Fraser is described as a friend in an on-screen caption.

Discussing Meghan’s situation in the summer of 2016, Ms Fraser tells the show: “She had planned her single-girl summer and she had a lot of plans of going around Europe.”

– James Holt

James Holt is the executive director of Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation.

He previously worked as the couple’s UK spokesman and has also previously worked in royal comms.

When his promotion to executive director at Archewell was announced, it was said that Mr Holt would lead the foundation’s mission to “uplift and unite communities through acts of compassion”.

– Afua Hirsch

Afua Hirsch is a writer, broadcaster and former barrister.

On her website she says there is a theme that threads through everything she does, and that is “trying to make sense of the injustice and unfairness I see in the world around me”.

– Nicky

Nicky, whose surname is not given, is described as “Harry’s childhood friend” in an on-screen caption.

He tells the show that he met Harry at Eton at the age of 13 and the pair had rooms next door to each other.

– Abigail Spencer

Meghan has been friends with the actress since they starred together in the US legal drama Suits.

She also used to contribute to Meghan’s lifestyle site.

– Prince Seeiso of Lesotho

Prince Seeiso and Harry set up the charity Sentebale together to help impoverished Aids orphans in the southern African kingdom of Lesotho.

Prince Harry visits Africa
Harry and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso (right) (John Stillwell/PA)

They have a strong bond and have been friends for 15 years after Seeiso invited Harry to spend a seminal two months in Lesotho during his gap year.

Harry told the Netflix show they “became like brothers”.

– Ashleigh Hale

Ms Hale, an attorney, is the daughter of Samantha Markle who is Meghan’s elder half-sister.

She was raised by her paternal grandparents who went on to adopt her.

Meghan told the show she “hit it off” with her niece after connecting with each other over email and the pair would go on to holiday together.

Speaking about Meghan, Ms Hale said “there’s like a sister element, there’s something maternal, she’s a best friend”.

Meghan said: “I wanted a sister and she was like a little sister.”

– Robert Hazell

Constitution expert Professor Robert Hazell is the author of The Role of Monarchy in Modern Democracy.

– David Olusoga

David Olusoga is a broadcaster and historian, and is a professor of public history at the University of Manchester.

– Doria Ragland

Doria Ragland introduces herself as “Meghan’s mom” and says the last five years have been “challenging”.

She tells the interviewer: “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure.”

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland (Steve Parsons/PA)

– Vicky Tsai

Vicky Tsai, described as a friend in an on-screen caption, said Harry and Meghan’s relationship “looked like a fairytale”.

– Dhru Purohit

Dhru Purohit, described as a friend in an on-screen caption, said his sister called him to tell him Meghan was in a relationship with Harry.

– Nick Collins

Nick Collins, Meghan’s former agent, said his phone started going “crazy” when news of her relationship with Harry emerged.

“And then it was just like this tidal wave,” he said.

Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duke of Sussex and photographer Misan Harriman (Aaron Chown/PA)

– Chantelle Humphrey

Chantelle Humphrey, Meghan’s former personal assistant, said Meghan had “such a beautiful life before everything exploded”.

– Heather Dorak

Meghan’s friend and Celebrity pilates instructor Heather Dorak told the Netflix show she was proud of Meghan for persevering despite being turned down for acting roles before she secured her job on Suits.

– Susan Williger

Meghan’s childhood friend Susan Williger said the press was “ruthless”, adding: “They would go to my parents’ home”.

– Misan Harriman

Misan Harriman is a photographer and a family friend of Harry and Meghan.

The on-screen caption also said he is the chair of the Southbank Centre in London.

– Tim Burt

Tim Burt is a strategic advisor to Archewell and vice chairman at Teneo.

“It’s important to remember that the royal family in the UK and the causes that they champion are deliberately non-controversial. Meghan was more of an activist,” he said.

