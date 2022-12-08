Meghan’s relationships ‘were being managed’ in run up to wedding, says niece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meghan’s relationships ‘were being managed’ in run up to wedding, says niece

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 4.48pm
The docuseries outlined Meghan’s relationship with her niece, who was raised by her paternal grandparents (Chris Jackson/PA)
The docuseries outlined Meghan’s relationship with her niece, who was raised by her paternal grandparents (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex has claimed Palace aides told her she should not invite her own niece, who she described as like a “little sister”, to her royal wedding.

Meghan said she was given guidance that Ashleigh Hale – the daughter of Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle – ought not to be a guest at the high-profile celebrations in 2018

Lawyer Ms Hale, speaking on the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries, said that in the run up to the wedding, she felt Meghan’s relationships were being “managed on some level” by the royal household.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
Harry and Meghan at the announcement of their engagement (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The duchess recounted how she and the Duke of Sussex rang Ms Hale from her car on speakerphone to break the news that she could no longer come to the Windsor wedding, describing the experience as “painful”.

Ms Hale’s biological mother Samantha had been hugely critical of Meghan in the press in the run up to the nuptials.

Meghan said of the Kensington Palace press office, who worked for Harry, Meghan and the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge: “I don’t think anyone understands what that very small comms team was dealing with.

“They just couldn’t wrap their head around it and I have compassion for it.

“How do we explain that this half-sister isn’t invited to the wedding, but that the half-sister’s daughter is?

Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War
Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle (Channel 5/PA)

“And so, with Ashleigh, the guidance at the time was to not have her come to our wedding.

“I was in the car with H, and I called her and I had her on speakerphone and we talked her through what guidance we were being given and why this assessment was made and … that’s painful.”

Describing the phone call, an emotional Ashleigh said: “I think I said I was hurt on some level, but I understood where it was coming from.

“To know that because of my biological mother, this relationship that’s so important to me was impacted in that way.

“To feel like because of her it was taken away.”

Speaking of the period ahead of the wedding, Ms Hale said: “Communication with Meg became less and less frequent. My impression was that her relationships were being managed on some level.”

Harry and Meghan on their wedding day
Harry and Meghan on their wedding day (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The documentary outlined Meghan’s relationship with her niece, who was raised by her paternal grandparents who went on to adopt her.

Meghan told the show they “hit it off” after reconnecting with each other over email in 2007. The pair would go on to holiday together, as well as texting and calling each other several days a week.

Speaking about Meghan, Ms Hale said “I think she takes on a lot of roles for me. There’s like a sister element, there’s something maternal, she’s a best friend.”

Meghan said: “I think we both craved the same thing. I wanted a sister and she was like a little sister.”

She added: “Ash was put through quite a bit through the media, just by association. I didn’t want her life to be plagued by all that drama.”

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have not commented on the docuseries, which aired on Thursday.

