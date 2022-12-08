Meghan’s curtsy demonstration was ‘mocking’, Gyles Brandreth says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meghan’s curtsy demonstration was ‘mocking’, Gyles Brandreth says

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 7.04pm
Meghan, Harry and the Queen (John Stillwell/PA)
Royal author Gyles Brandreth has called the Duchess of Sussex’s demonstration of her curtsy to the Queen “mocking” and “embarrassing”.

The writer and broadcaster told Vanessa Feltz’s Drivetime show on TalkTV: “Nobody curtsies to the Queen like that, and nobody would have advised her to do it that way.”

In the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, Meghan, who was sitting on a sofa as the Duke of Sussex looked on beside her, put her arms out wide and bowed her head down low as she recounted how she tried to greet the late monarch when they first met.

Brandreth, a friend of the royal family, said the King was unlikely to watch the docuseries as he does not spend much time tuning in to television, but that the show was “interesting” rather than “explosive”.

He said of the curtsy: “It’s embarrassing, because it is mocking – and nobody curtsies to the Queen like that, and nobody would have advised her to do it that way.”

He added of Harry: “He would know that the bow, as it were, is a brief nod and the curtsy is to show respect for the sovereign, and in the case of the Queen – a lady in her 90s who actually had earned respect through a lifetime of service, and that was it.

“To do this sort of mocking thing is uncomfortable, but it is a cultural difference. It’s like you would do a curtsy if you were playing in Snow White.”

Brandreth said of the series that the trailer had been more exciting than the full programme so far.

Platinum Jubilee
Charles with presenter Gyles Brandreth during the Big Jubilee Lunch (Jamie Lorriman/Daily Telegraph/PA)

“If you take the long view of history, you find it interesting, but you don’t find it alarming. I don’t think, for example, the King would have watched it,” he said.

“He doesn’t watch very much television. I don’t think he would have learned very much except about the unhappiness of his son in the situation. We can all learn lessons about how we run things.”

