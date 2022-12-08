Tory MP plans proposed law to strip Harry and Meghan of royal titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory MP plans proposed law to strip Harry and Meghan of royal titles

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 10.49pm Updated: December 8 2022, 11.45pm
Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Joe Giddens/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Joe Giddens/PA)

A Tory MP is planning to bring forward proposed legislation that could eventually strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely accused the Duke of Sussex of “attacking” the monarchy, calling it a “political issue”.

He suggested he could bring forward a short private members’ bill in the new year that, if passed, would see the MPs vote on a resolution that could give the Privy Council the power to downgrade the couple’s royal status.

It comes after a new Netflix documentary on the couple began streaming on Thursday, in which Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan saying the media wanted to “destroy” her.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Seely told the PA news agency that he had been considering his private members’ bill, first reported by the MailOnline, even before the latest controversy over the Netflix documentary.

It would amend the royal 1917 Titles Deprivation Act, which stripped royal titles from those who supported Germany in the First World War.

Bills proposed by individual MPs, and without Government backing, rarely pass through Parliament.

Mr Seely said he would likely put down the amendment in early 2023, with the bill likely to be very short.

“There is a political issue,” he said.

“As well as trashing his family and monetising his misery for public consumption, he is also attacking some important institutions in this country.

Mr Seely asked why Harry continues to use the titles, while “at the same time trashes the institution of monarchy and his family”.

He urged the duke to have a “sense of consistency” if he continues to attack the monarchy.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell already has a bill going through Parliament which would give the monarch new powers to remove titles, or a committee of Parliament to determine that a title should be taken away.

She previously said that her constituents made it clear to her that they wanted the Duke of York’s title to be removed.

Employment minister Guy Opperman on Thursday urged “everyone to boycott Netflix” following the airing of the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s documentary on the streaming giant on Thursday.

“I don’t think it has a fundamental impact on the royal family. I certainly won’t be watching it. I would urge everyone to boycott Netflix and make sure that we actually focus on the things that matter,” he told BBC’s Question Time.

