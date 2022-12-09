BBC appoints Sir Damon Buffini to deputy chair to boost its commercial income

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC appoints Sir Damon Buffini to deputy chair to boost its commercial income

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 5.20pm
Damon Buffini (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Damon Buffini (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The BBC has appointed former private equity businessman Sir Damon Buffini as its deputy chair as the corporation seeks to boost its commercial income amid uncertainty to its licence fee funding.

The 60-year-old, who was a founding partner of international investment firm Permira for more than 10 years, will take on the role alongside his current position as chair of the BBC Commercial Board.

This comes as Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said it is “impossible” to sustain the broadcaster on its current licence fee model and confirmed she would pursue the Government review into the annual charge.

Cabinet meeting
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Earlier this year, Donelan’s predecessor Nadine Dorries announced that the licence fee would be frozen at £159 for the next two years until April 2024 – but said she wanted to find a new funding model before the current deal expires in 2027 as it is “completely outdated”.

Sir Damon joined the BBC board as a non-executive director in November 2021 and was appointed chair of the BBC Commercial Board in March 2022.

The broadcaster has said his new appointment to deputy chair “reflects the importance of the BBC’s commercial activity to the overall success of the corporation”.

It has also been announced that Gary Newman, Ian Griffiths and Claire Hungate will all join the BBC Commercial Board as non-executive directors, with effect from April 1 for an initial term of three years.

Newman was previously the chairman and chief executive officer of Fox Television Group, until its acquisition by The Walt Disney Company, where he oversaw production of such shows as 24, Glee, Modern Family, Homeland and The Masked Singer.

Griffiths was formerly deputy chief executive and chief financial officer of market intelligence agency Kantar from 2020 to 2022 as well as acting as chief financial officer and chief operating officer for ITV for more than 10 years.

Meanwhile, Hungate has held the roles of chief executive of Warner Bros TV Production UK, chief operating officer of Shed Media, and managing director of Wall to Wall.

BBC chairman post
BBC chairman Richard Sharp (DCMS/PA)

Sir Damon said: “The BBC’s commercial subsidiaries, already successful, have been tasked with a further step-change in performance.

“The appointment of three new non-executives, with spectacular industry experience, reinforces the Commercial Board’s commitment to support and challenge the executive in achieving these stretching goals.”

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp added: “I am incredibly pleased that Sir Damon will take on the additional role of deputy chair of the BBC Board, reflecting the integral part that the BBC’s commercial activity plays in the Corporation’s overall success.

“As chair of the BBC Commercial Board, Sir Damon brings vast experience and expertise to the oversight of our commercial operations at a time when the BBC Board is looking for significant and sustained commercial growth.”

The new non-executives join to replace Steve Morrison and Dame Elan Closs Stephens, whose full terms on the BBC Commercial Board expire in March 2023.

