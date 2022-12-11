England’s exit from World Cup was most watched moment of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s exit from World Cup was most watched moment of 2022

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 12.26pm Updated: December 11 2022, 12.44pm
England’s Harry Kane after missing from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar (Adam Davy/PA)
England’s Harry Kane after missing from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar (Adam Davy/PA)

An average audience of 20.4 million TV viewers watched England’s World Cup dreams end in defeat to reigning champions France in a blockbuster quarter-final clash.

The World Cup match on ITV, which saw Harry Kane miss a late penalty ending in a 2-1 quarter-final exit, was the most watched programme across all TV channels this year, the broadcaster said.

ITV said the game drew the highest average TV audience of the tournament, surpassing England’s round of 16 match against Senegal which was watched by an average of 18.4 million with 13.4 million watching the whole coverage.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
England manager Gareth Southgate consoles Harry Kane following the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar (Peter Byrne/PA)

An average of 20.4 million people watched the match on all viewing devices, with 15.8 million watching the whole coverage.

In comparison, England’s group match against the United States was watched on ITV by an average of 15.1 million people, with 11.9 million watching the whole coverage.

Having reached the semi-finals in 2018 and finished as runners-up at last year’s European Championship, England were hoping to fight Morocco in the semi-finals.

The game saw England fall behind for the first time in Qatar after Aurelien Tchouameni’s early thunderbolt, only for Kane to level from the spot and equal Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 goals for the national team.

FIFA World Cup 2022 – England World Cup Exit – Sunday December 11th
England manager Gareth Southgate outside the Souq Al-Wakra hotel, Qatar, following England’s loss to France in their World Cup quarter-final in Al Khor on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

France’s all-time record goal scorer Olivier Giroud restored the World Cup holders’ lead which proved to be the winner after Harry Kane missed a late penalty ending in a 2-1 quarter-final exit.

England have a long history of spot-kick misses which normally arise in shootouts, like the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy last summer.

Manager Gareth Southgate is contracted until the next European Championship in 2024 but said he is deliberating over his future in the wake of the World Cup exit at the hands of France.

