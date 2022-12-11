English National Ballet president Dame Beryl Grey dies aged 95

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
English National Ballet president Dame Beryl Grey dies aged 95

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 8.06pm
Dame Beryl Grey (Philip Toscano/PA)
Dame Beryl Grey (Philip Toscano/PA)

President and former artistic director of English National Ballet Dame Beryl Grey has died at the age of 95.

The company confirmed the death of Dame Beryl, who dedicated her life to the art form from her stage debut at 15 to being made a dame in 2005.

Sir Roger Carr, chairman of English National Ballet, said: “On behalf of the company and board of trustees, I would like to share our great sadness at this news and record our thanks to Dame Beryl for her unique contribution to English National Ballet.

“Her kindness, expertise and commitment have left a lasting legacy for both this company and the wider art form.”

Dame Beryl, who was born in 1927, made her stage debut at the age of 15 as Odette/Odile in Swan Lake having joined Sadler’s Wells Ballet, now The Royal Ballet, in 1941, before taking on a host of major roles in her career before becoming the group’s president in 2005.

She became the first British dancer to guest with the Bolshoi Ballet, Kirov Ballet from 1957 to 1958 and Peking Ballet in 1964.

In 1957, she made her first appearance as guest artist with London Festival Ballet – as English National Ballet was then known – and among the works she performed with the company was Reverie, in a solo role especially created for her.

From 1968 to 1979, she held the role of London Festival Ballet’s artistic director, and during her tenure she introduced new works to the repertoire including asking Rudolf Nureyev to create Romeo And Juliet in 1977, which was last performed in 2017 on its 40th anniversary.

In 1988, she was awarded a DBE, becoming Dame Beryl Grey, having already been honoured with a CBE in 1973.

Tamara Rojo, English National Ballet’s artistic director from 2012 to 2022, said: “Dame Beryl was a great source of support for me, particularly in my early years as artistic director.

“Her knowledge of the company and first-hand understanding, as both dancer and artistic leader, was invaluable. She was a beautiful artist and I will be ever grateful for the generosity she showed me.”

Ballerina Beryl Grey – Covent Garden, London
Ballerina Beryl Grey in Swan Lake at Covent Garden in 1955 (PA)

An ENB spokeswoman said: “Swan Lake was a ballet especially close to her heart. We will be dedicating our upcoming performances of Derek Deane’s Swan Lake at the London Coliseum to Dame Beryl, in recognition of all she did to enrich the company.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Dame Beryl’s family at this time.”

Alongside her role as ENB’s president, Dame Beryl was also life president of the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing, president of the British Ballet Organisation, vice-president of the Royal Academy of Dance, Music Therapy Charity and British and International Federation of Festivals.

She was chairman of the Royal Ballet Benevolent Fund, patron of the Critics’ Circle National Dance Awards, and held five honorary degrees.

When English National Ballet moved into its new purpose-built home, the Mulryan Centre for Dance, a studio was named in Dame Beryl’s honour.

