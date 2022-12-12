Jury begins deliberations in sex tape trial of reality TV star Stephen Bear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A jury has started deliberations in the trial of reality TV star Stephen Bear, who is accused of sharing a video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on the website OnlyFans.

The 32-year-old defendant, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, and 27-year-old Ms Harrison were captured having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear’s garden on August 2, 2020, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

The prosecution said that the sex at Bear’s home in Loughton, in Essex, was consensual but that Ms Harrison, who has waived her right to anonymity, did not know that they were being recorded.

Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, said that when Bear showed her the footage she told him “never to send” it to anyone and “made it plain how upset she would be if he did”, said Jacqueline Carey KC, prosecuting.

Georgia Harrison arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, on the first day of the trial of her former partner Stephen Bear. (Joe Giddens/ PA)

The complainant said she saw Bear send the footage to someone on WhatsApp later that day, and that later that year she was made aware that it was circulating online.

Ms Carey said that Bear uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially”.

Bear, who has appeared on Ex On The Beach, said that he deleted the video on August 2, 2020, and did not send it to others.

Asked about footage being uploaded to his OnlyFans page, he said: “I don’t know of any video being uploaded.”

Bear denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

The trial continues.