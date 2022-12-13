David Morrissey suggests ‘challenging the narrative’ around refugee crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Morrissey suggests ‘challenging the narrative’ around refugee crisis

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 7.03am
David Morrissey recently travelled to Pakistan to meet Afghan refugees (UNHCR/Andy Hall/PA)
David Morrissey recently travelled to Pakistan to meet Afghan refugees (UNHCR/Andy Hall/PA)

David Morrissey has said “challenging the narrative” is important when it comes to how people in the UK view the refugee crisis.

The 58-year-old actor, who has been a UN Goodwill Ambassador since 2017, recently returned from Pakistan where he visited Afghan refugees with the UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency.

Speaking to the PA news agency about how refugees are viewed by some people in the UK, Morrissey said: “You can look at the narrative that sometimes is given to you around refugees and the refugee crisis and the people who are arriving here.

David Morrissey talks with Afghan refugee DAFI scholars Muqaddas, Najiba and Mehbooba in the grounds of the University of Balochistan (UNHCR/Andy Hall/PA)

“Narratives like ‘safe passage’ when people talk about how we will be welcoming to refugees who have taken the appropriate and legal routes…

“When you’re being faced with either a crisis of conflict, or a crisis of climate change, the legal and recommended bureaucracy that one has to go through in order to start that journey is so mind numbing and so crippling, that many [refugees] are not going to take that option.

“I don’t think many people [in the UK], if they were faced with that bureaucratic argument, would go for it either, so challenging narrative is important.”

He went on to describe the number of refugees fleeing their homes to seek safety elsewhere as an “unprecedented crisis”.

During a three-day trip to Quetta, a city in northern Balochistan near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Morrissey met with a number of female Afghan refugees, some of which are studying at university thanks to a UNHCR scholarship programme and others who are learning vocational skills to help establish a means of earning a living.

The Bafta-nominated actor also visited people who were badly affected by flooding in the country earlier this year and are still dealing with the aftermath.

Reflecting on how catastrophic events are reported on in the media, Morrissey told PA: “We’re living in a very busy news world, aren’t we?

“And it’s always been the case that the initial catastrophe, or the initial incident is always getting front page coverage, and then, in the aftermath of that it will all peter out and something new will come up…

Morrissey speaking to Haji Khan Gul whose home was damaged by the floods in Pakistan earlier this year (UNHCR/Andy Hall/PA)

“And of course, our eyes are turned to very important issues: Ukraine, the cost-of-living crisis here in the UK, as well as all over the world.

“This is not to diminish what’s going on and where our eyes are, and our sensibilities are, I just think there is also a need and a desire by myself to say, look, these are obviously massive things that we need to focus on, but that thing we focused on six months ago, that’s not gone away, that is still here.”

Morrissey went on to explain: “It’s to do with what is our response to something which is a global crisis.

“It’s not a local crisis, it’s not a national crisis. It’s a global crisis, both in climate change and the refugee crisis… So it’s our own responsibility to look at this and see how we, as a nation, and individuals, respond to it.

“We are in this thing, which is sort of lifeboat Earth really. We’re not separate to these crises they are ours together.”

