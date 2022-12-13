Reality TV star Stephen Bear guilty of sharing private sex video on OnlyFans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reality TV star Stephen Bear guilty of sharing private sex video on OnlyFans

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 4.19pm Updated: December 13 2022, 8.53pm
Stephen Bear arriving at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex at the start of his trial (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Stephen Bear arriving at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex at the start of his trial (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been found guilty of sharing a video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on the website OnlyFans, and he could face jail.

The 32-year-old defendant, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, and 27-year-old Ms Harrison were captured having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear’s garden on August 2, 2020.

Bear, who has also appeared on Ex On The Beach, claimed at Chelmsford Crown Court that he deleted the footage that day and had shared it with no-one other than Ms Harrison.

But on Tuesday, a jury found him guilty by unanimous verdicts of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

He was also found guilty of voyeurism, by a majority verdict of 10 jurors to two.

Bear, who denied all the charges and wore a black suit and tie, looked straight ahead as the jury foreman returned the verdicts after more than eight-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

Stephen Bear court case
Georgia Harrison arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court (Joe Giddens/ PA)

After the guilty verdicts were returned, Bear said in court: “My barrister said not to…

“In my opinion from the very beginning it was never a fair trial, what the press said against me.

“I was fighting a losing battle and it is what it is.”

Judge Christopher Morgan told the defendant: “Thank you for that observation.”

Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, waived her right to anonymity and watched on from the public gallery.

She appeared to breath a sigh of relief as the guilty verdicts were returned.

She said, in a statement released through police, that the “last two years have been absolute hell and this verdict will allow me to start to put the pain I have suffered in the past and start embracing the future”.

Stephen Bear court case
Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of,” she said.

“I have felt ashamed, hurt, violated, even broken at times but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful and a huge sense of unity with all of those who have reached out to support me throughout this ordeal.”

During his trial, Bear’s Twitter account posted a “50% off” deal for his adult entertainment website alongside a photo of him arriving at court accompanied by his girlfriend Jessica Smith.

The photo showed him walking from a hired chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce to the court building, and the accompanying text said, in block capitals: “50% off my adult site for the next 24 hours.

“Come see why I’m trending.”

Giving evidence, Bear had described himself as “like the jack-of-all trades” who was a labourer and did roofing before doing some “TV work”.

He added: “Now I do a bit of adult entertainment because my TV work has been on hold for two years because of this case.”

The prosecution had told jurors that Ms Harrison and Bear had consensual sex at his home in Loughton, Essex, but Ms Harrison did not know that they were being recorded.

Ms Harrison said that when Bear showed her the footage she told him “never to send” it to anyone and “made it plain how upset she would be if he did”, said Jacqueline Carey KC, prosecuting.

The complainant said that she saw Bear send the footage to someone on WhatsApp later that day, and later that year she was made aware that it was circulating online.

Ms Carey said that Bear uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially”.

The judge bailed Bear until January 31 to return to the same court for sentencing, after a report has been prepared about him.

