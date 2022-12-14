Mary Berry reveals how she uses a sleeping bag during her Christmas meal prep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mary Berry reveals how she uses a sleeping bag during her Christmas meal prep

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 12.03am Updated: December 14 2022, 12.27pm
Mary Berry (Yui Mok/PA)
Mary Berry (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Mary Berry has revealed she wraps her Christmas turkey in a sleeping bag after it is cooked to keep it insulated while she has drinks before the big festive meal.

The former Great British Bake Off judge, 87, has written more than 80 cookery books during her career where she shares her tips and new recipes for every season.

Appearing on former Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett’s podcast Dish, she explained some of her more unusual Christmas cooking methods.

She said: “I roast the turkey at home, and I’ve learned not to overcook it. So many times, even I have overcooked it.

Graham Norton Show – London
Mary Berry (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“This time I’m cooking it without foil, I shall cover it with foil once it’s done, then I shall put some tea towels over the top.

“I’ve got an old sleeping bag that’s got no zip and I put that over the top in the corner of the kitchen and then I shall take that in the back of the car to Annabel’s (Dame Mary’s daughter).

“Once you take it out of the oven, it goes on cooking. And so you want to insulate that.

“I shall pop it in the back of the car inside its sleeping bag and we’ll be having drinks and lots of jollity until we need to carve it.”

As part of the BBC’s festive programming, she will be hosting Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas, due to air on December 19, where she reveals more of her tips for the Christmas feast.

She will also be joined by Hartnett, former MasterChef: The Professionals judge Monica Galetti and TV star Rylan Clark, introducing the latter to Brussels sprouts during the special.

Dame Mary appeared on the Great British Bake Off for seven years alongside fellow judge Paul Hollywood and presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

She ended her time on the show after it moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017.

Paul Hollywood, Mel Giedroyc, Mary Berry and Sue Perkins arriving for the 2013 Arqiva British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, London
Paul Hollywood, Mel Giedroyc, Mary Berry and Sue Perkins arriving for the 2013 Arqiva British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Reflecting on her stint on the hit baking competition, she said: “I did seven years and loved every minute of it.

“The idea from Anna Beattie will always be good, it’s a brilliant format.

“It’s encouraging everybody to bake. And we had such fun: Mel and Sue and Paul and me, we used to play cards when there was downtime, all funny jokey things.

“And of course, it was a godsend during Covid for those who, particularly young people, who were cooped up in Covid, they could actually bake and do things.”

She added that she always tried to give some “positive thoughts” to the bakers no matter what happened.

“If something goes down in the middle, the person who’s cooked it is so upset, and it didn’t do that when they were at home,” she said.

“As a judge, if I come along and say, ‘But the flavour of that is quite something, you put a little bit more lemon than everybody else and it is perfect.’ I don’t want tears.”

Following Bake Off’s move to Channel 4, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over as presenters, with Hollywood joined by Dame Prue Leith as a judge.

Toksvig was later replaced by comedian Matt Lucas, who completed three series before announcing last week that he was stepping down from the role due to other scheduling commitments.

Dish, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, is available on all podcast providers now.

