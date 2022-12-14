Boris Becker speaks about emotional turmoil he felt before being sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Becker speaks about emotional turmoil he felt before being sentenced

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 6.09pm
Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, pictured as he arrives for sentencing at Southwark Crown Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, pictured as he arrives for sentencing at Southwark Crown Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Boris Becker has spoken openly about the emotional turmoil he felt before being sentenced over bankruptcy offences.

The 55-year-old tennis star, who won Wimbledon at the age of 17 along with six grand slams, is expected to be released imminently after spending nearly eight months in prison.

He was convicted in April of hiding £2.5 million-worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

Wimbledon 2022 Package
Boris Becker, pictured, when he won Wimbledon when he was 17 (PA)

A clip of Becker being interviewed as he awaits his sentencing has been released by the filmmakers of an untitled upcoming documentary.

Looking tearful, he said in April: “I’ve hit my (rock) bottom, I don’t know what to make of it.

“I (will) face (my sentence), I’m not going to hide or run away. (I will) accept whatever sentence I’m going to get.

“It’s Wednesday afternoon and (on) Friday I know the rest of my life.”

Becker, who has lived in London since 2012, is expected to serve half of his 30-month sentence behind bars and then reportedly be deported to Germany.

The Daily Mail quoted a UK Government source in May saying Becker met the criteria to be considered for deportation and his case would be considered in the usual way.

Becker would qualify for automatic deportation because he is a foreign national who is not thought to have British citizenship and has received a prison sentence of more than 12 months.

He could appeal against the decision.

Docs Ireland discussion
Director Alex Gibney, known for the Oscar-winning documentary Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (Liam McBurney/PA)

Director Alex Gibney and producer John Battsek, known for the Oscar-winning documentaries Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room, and Searching For Sugar Man, respectively, have been documenting the tennis star’s life for three years in a series of “deeply intimate interviews”.

Apple TV+ said the two-part show explores the three-time Wimbledon champion and former world number one’s tennis career from the beginning as well as his “tumultuous” personal life.

Also interviewed is his immediate family and tennis rivals like American John McEnroe, Swedish Mats Wilander and fellow German Michael Stich.

Novak Djokovic, who Becker coached from 2013 to 2016 when the former tennis world number one won six grand slams, also appears.

Novak Djokovic file photo
Novak Djokovic, who Becker coached from 2013 to 2016 when the former tennis number one won his career slam, also appears (PA).

Along with Bjorn Borg, former number tennis one who had been the youngest male Wimbledon champion at 20 years before Becker broke his record.

Becker was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017, owing creditors almost £50 million, over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Majorca, Spain.

The former BBC commentator transferred almost 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including to Sharlely “Lilly” Becker and to his other ex-wife Barbara Feltus.

Becker, who was handed a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth 1.7 million euro (around £1.4 million) in Germany in 2002, was found guilty earlier this year of four offences under the Insolvency Act between June 21 and October 3 2017.

