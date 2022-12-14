Tracey Emin brain sculpture sold at auction in aid of Parkinson’s UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tracey Emin brain sculpture sold at auction in aid of Parkinson’s UK

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 11.16pm
Tracey Emin’s work You F*** My Brains Out Every Time for the Me, My Brain And I series (Tracey Emin/Parkinson’s UK/PA)
Tracey Emin's work You F*** My Brains Out Every Time for the Me, My Brain And I series (Tracey Emin/Parkinson's UK/PA)

A sculpture of a brain by British artist Tracey Emin has sold for £7,500 at an auction in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

The work was among a selection of sculptures sold at Christie’s auction house as part of the Me, My Brain And I series to raise money for the Parkinson’s research and support charity.

The 59-year-old artist’s sculpture, titled You F*** My Brains Out Every Time, featured black and white acrylic paint on a cast resin brain.

Artist Alex Echo, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020, created Tremor (Alex Echo/Parkinson’s UK/PA)

The brain sculpture design, from which each of the sculptures were created, was initially conceived by theatrical effects artist Schoony.

The artist, whose background is rooted in special effects and prosthetics, created the form of the life-sized fabricated brains for participating artists to use as a blank canvas after they were asked to consider what their brain means to them and create a new work inspired by their thoughts.

Other works sold during the auction on Wednesday evening included Alex Echo’s Tremor, which fetched £2,000 and featured enamel paint in an array of bright colours on moulded resin with a built-in motor.

Self-taught artist Echo said: “I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in early 2020 and I hope my brain sculpture, Tremor, will create a visual representation of what it’s like to live with Parkinson’s.

“It’s been difficult, but when I’m doing art, time disappears. Parkinson’s disappears. Worries disappear. Art saves my life every day and has for 42 years.”

Also in the sale was Brain Freeze, a sculpture by multimedia artist D*Face – real name Dean Stockton – which shows a brain melting off an ice-lolly stick and She Sells Sea Shells On The Sea Shore by Gavin Turk.

British artist Turk, 55, often uses his work to explore issues of authorship, authenticity and identity and his sculpture, which raised £3,500, featured a compressed brain stuck on top of a black metal rod.

All the money raised from the auction will go towards Parkinson’s UK’s work on new treatments and finding a cure for the disease.

Brain Freeze by D*Face which fetched £4,000 (D*Face/Parkinson’s UK/PA)

The collection of brain sculptures was first exhibited at The Other Art Fair in London in October 2021 and later put on display at Koppel X in Piccadilly Circus.

Other artists featured in the project included Abigail Fallis, Dion Kitson, LUAP, Conrad Shawcross, David Bailey, Hayden Kays, Rob and Nick Carter, Nick Veasey and Geoff Uglow.

Speaking about the fundraising project, Parkinson’s UK director of fundraising and engagement Paul Jackson-Clark said: “Me, My Brain And I invites us all to consider our own brain, to visualise it as the source of all the things that make us ‘us’. Our brains curate our lives, on the one hand acting as unique libraries, holding memories, experiences and skills, while on the other powering supercomputer-powered curiosity, creativity and innovation.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with The Auction Collective and Christie’s with what we all believe is a beautiful, thought-provoking, and moving creative experience.

“We’re indebted to the incredibly generous artists who are making this possible with a single shared aim, to raise funds for Parkinson’s research and to find a cure.”

