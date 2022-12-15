Quentin Blake’s birthday celebrated by illustrators with drawings of 90 candles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Quentin Blake’s birthday celebrated by illustrators with drawings of 90 candles

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 12.04am
Sir Quentin Blake will celebrate his 90th birthday on Friday by auctioning off his new work for a new museum of illustration (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Quentin Blake will celebrate his 90th birthday on Friday by auctioning off his new work for a new museum of illustration (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Quentin Blake’s life will be celebrated by fellow illustrators on Friday with 90 drawings of candles.

Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration invited the 90 illustrators to each create the images for the illustrator’s birthday.

A picture by Axel Scheffler to celebrate Sir Quentin's Blake's 90th birthday. (Axel Scheffler/ Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration)
A picture by Axel Scheffler to celebrate Sir Quentin’s Blake’s 90th birthday which includes an image of The Gruffalo (Axel Scheffler/PA)

Axel Scheffler, The Gruffalo illustrator, Charlie And Lola picture book series creator Lauren Child and political cartoonist Chris Riddell, who is the co-creator of The Edge Chronicles, have contributed to the project.

Sir Quentin, best known for his lengthy collaboration with the children’s author Roald Dahl, said: “We have a wonderful diversity of illustrators working in the UK today giving us enormous pleasure in a language we can all understand.

“I am pleased and proud to be among them and to be involved in a national centre that celebrates what they do.”

He has also donated 140 new works, created in his 90th year, for an auction at Bonhams to raise funds for the centre of illustration.

Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration director Lindsey Glen said: “We’re thrilled that so many illustrators have come together to celebrate his 90th birthday while raising vital funds to complete the project, alongside the new works that Quentin has donated for auction.

“The original meaning of ‘illustration’ was ‘to shine a light’. These 90 candles shine a light on the vibrancy and immediacy of illustration today – the art we find in picture books, comics and graphic novels, reportage and editorial, food and fashion, and so many other areas of our lives.”

A picture by Lauren Child to celebrate Sir Quentin's Blake's 90th birthday. (Lauren Child/ Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration)
Lauren Child  was was inspired by the feeling of keeping Sir Quentin’s birthday gift a secret (Lauren Child/PA)

The Bonhams auction of Sir Quentin’s work will close to bids at 12pm on Friday December 16 and a selection can be viewed at New Bond Street, London.

The candles will be exhibited at qbcentre.org.uk and prints are being sold online at 90candles.org.uk to raise funds for the centre.

The Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration is set to open in 2024 at New River Head in Clerkenwell, London.

