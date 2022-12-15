Harry claims Meghan suffered a miscarriage because of media lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry claims Meghan suffered a miscarriage because of media lawsuit

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 12.14pm
The Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has claimed his wife suffered a miscarriage “because of what the Mail did” during her lawsuit battle with its publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

The final episode of the tell-all Netflix documentary series reflects on Meghan’s victory in her long-running case against ANL – publisher of the Mail On Sunday and MailOnline.

The duchess sued the publisher over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private letter” to her father Thomas Markle – and won the case in 2021.

Court sketch of Ian Mill QC, representing Meghan, and Antony White QC, representing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), Justin Rushbrooke QC, representing the duchess and Lord Justice Warby during the Duchess of Sussex’s High Court privacy action against ANL (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court sketch of Ian Mill QC, representing Meghan, and Antony White QC, representing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), Justin Rushbrooke QC, representing the duchess and Lord Justice Warby during the Duchess of Sussex’s High Court privacy action against ANL (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Recounting the effect of the legal action, Meghan said: “I was pregnant, I really wasn’t sleeping and the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried.”

Meghan suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2020, a year after her first son Archie was born.

She says about ANL: “Just apologise and don’t do it again, it’s really that simple – but instead it’s like ‘let’s make a fortune. Let’s create an entire tab on our home page with her name’ and just constant stuff on this litigation, twist and turn things to create an implant with members of the public.

“Then the defence says ‘we’d like disclosure from you, we need to access your email and your phone for this case based on these terms – I love you, Archie, Kate, William, Africa’ – sorry, what does that have to do with this lawsuit?

“Archie wasn’t even born when you guys published the letter I wrote to my dad.”

Harry says: “The press, they will never settle, they will always push because they will use a privacy litigation to further invade your privacy like they did with my wife.

“But my mum always said, you know, ‘if they’re writing crap about you in the tabloids then you’re probably doing the right thing’ – so I’ve always felt as though this is a fight worth fighting for.”

Harry went on to say: “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing. Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that – course we don’t.

“But bearing in mind the stress that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy – how many weeks in she was – I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

Speaking about the duchess’ miscarriage, her mother, Doria Ragland, said: “I thought she was brave and courageous. But that doesn’t surprise me because she is brave and courageous.”

At this point the episode refers to the piece Meghan wrote for The New York Times with the headline “The Losses We Share”.

The duchess told the documentary: “When I reveal things that are moments of vulnerability, when it comes to having a miscarriage and maybe having felt ashamed about that, like, ‘it’s OK, you’re human, it’s OK to talk about that’.

“And I could make the choice to never talk about those things, or I could make the choice to say with all the bad that comes with this, the good is being able to help other people.

“That’s the point of life, right, is connection and community like that.”

The Mail’s publisher has been approached for comment.

