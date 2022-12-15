Harry speaks of ‘hard’ return to UK for Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duke of Sussex has spoken about how difficult it was returning to the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral and facing his father and brother’s “misinterpretation” of his situation.

Harry joined other family members as they walked behind Philip’s coffin at his funeral in Windsor in April 2021.

Philip died more than a year after Harry and Meghan announced their intention to step back as senior royals.

The Queen at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking in the final episode of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary as footage of Philip’s funeral is shown, Harry says: “I was actually really happy for my grandfather. He went quietly. He went peacefully. He went happily.”

Asked about what it was like returning to the UK for the funeral, Harry said: “It was hard, especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation.

“So none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather’s funeral, but we did.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that I’m probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology.

“You know, my wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”

The episode shows Harry watching footage of black cabs in London lining The Mall as a mark of respect following Philip’s death.

“That’s nice,” Harry says.

Black London taxi cabs line The Mall near Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh (Ian West/PA)

Meghan then appears, carrying a laptop, and speaks about Covid-19 quarantine rules and testing in light of Harry flying back to the UK for the funeral.

Harry is filmed leaving their home and kissing Meghan goodbye, before footage filmed while driving through London appears.

Harry’s childhood friend, whose name is given only as Nicky, tells the programme that Harry’s respect for his grandfather was “monumentally deep”, adding: “I know the admiration was huge. To be walking behind the coffin again must have brought up some other stuff as well. I don’t have the qualifications to unpick that, but it must have been a lot.”

During the episode, Harry admits there are things he misses about his old life in the UK.

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (now the Prince and Princess of Wales) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018 (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

He is asked if there are things he misses about his “life in the institution” and he replies: “Yeah, I miss the weird family gatherings when we’re all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year. That I miss.

“Being part of the institution meant that I was in the UK, so I miss the UK. I miss my friends. I’ve lost a few friends in this process as well.”

As he’s being filmed driving, he says: “I came here because I was changed. I changed to the point of I’d outgrown my environment therefore this was the most obvious place to come.

“It’s one of the places where I think my mum was probably going to end up living potentially.”

As footage is shown of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie flying a kite at the couple’s home, Harry says: “Seeing Archie running across the lawn and there’s a big smile (on his face) this is the world he knows.

“He spent his first five months in Windsor – that was it. This is home to him, this is home to Lili and this is our home. I get to do things with our kids I’d never be able to do in the UK.”

Harry said he and Meghan are exactly where they are supposed to be.

“There’s times when I’ve been angry but I can’t be that angry because I genuinely feel that I, and we, are exactly where we’re supposed to be.

“We’ve made it to the other side.”

These words are spoken as footage shows Harry and Meghan barefoot walking hand in hand.