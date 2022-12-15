Harry speaks of ‘hard’ return to UK for Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Harry speaks of ‘hard’ return to UK for Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 1.15pm
File photo dated 17/4/2021 of members of the Royal family: The Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips walking behind the Land Rover Defender carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the later years of the Queen’s reign but a return to the UK for the funeral could offer Harry the chance to reunite with his family amid their shared grief and heartache for the loss of the Queen.

The Duke of Sussex has spoken about how difficult it was returning to the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral and facing his father and brother’s “misinterpretation” of his situation.

Harry joined other family members as they walked behind Philip’s coffin at his funeral in Windsor in April 2021.

Philip died more than a year after Harry and Meghan announced their intention to step back as senior royals.

UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards
The Queen at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking in the final episode of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary as footage of Philip’s funeral is shown, Harry says: “I was actually really happy for my grandfather. He went quietly. He went peacefully. He went happily.”

Asked about what it was like returning to the UK for the funeral, Harry said: “It was hard, especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation.

“So none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather’s funeral, but we did.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that I’m probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology.

“You know, my wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”

The episode shows Harry watching footage of black cabs in London lining The Mall as a mark of respect following Philip’s death.

“That’s nice,” Harry says.

Duke of Edinburgh death
Black London taxi cabs line The Mall near Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh (Ian West/PA)

Meghan then appears, carrying a laptop, and speaks about Covid-19 quarantine rules and testing in light of Harry flying back to the UK for the funeral.

Harry is filmed leaving their home and kissing Meghan goodbye, before footage filmed while driving through London appears.

Harry’s childhood friend, whose name is given only as Nicky, tells the programme that Harry’s respect for his grandfather was “monumentally deep”, adding: “I know the admiration was huge. To be walking behind the coffin again must have brought up some other stuff as well. I don’t have the qualifications to unpick that, but it must have been a lot.”

During the episode, Harry admits there are things he misses about his old life in the UK.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (now the Prince and Princess of Wales) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018 (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

He is asked if there are things he misses about his “life in the institution” and he replies: “Yeah, I miss the weird family gatherings when we’re all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year. That I miss.

“Being part of the institution meant that I was in the UK, so I miss the UK. I miss my friends. I’ve lost a few friends in this process as well.”

As he’s being filmed driving, he says: “I came here because I was changed. I changed to the point of I’d outgrown my environment therefore this was the most obvious place to come.

“It’s one of the places where I think my mum was probably going to end up living potentially.”

As footage is shown of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie flying a kite at the couple’s home, Harry says: “Seeing Archie running across the lawn and there’s a big smile (on his face) this is the world he knows.

“He spent his first five months in Windsor – that was it. This is home to him, this is home to Lili and this is our home. I get to do things with our kids I’d never be able to do in the UK.”

Harry said he and Meghan are exactly where they are supposed to be.

“There’s times when I’ve been angry but I can’t be that angry because I genuinely feel that I, and we, are exactly where we’re supposed to be.

“We’ve made it to the other side.”

These words are spoken as footage shows Harry and Meghan barefoot walking hand in hand.

